Former and Current Jaguars, Other NFL Players React to A.J. Bouye Trade

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big move on Tuesday, reportedly trading veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. As a result, several former and current Jaguars' players, as well as others throughout the NFL, took to social media to react to the trade.

The trade, which was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, ends Bouye's time in Jacksonville after the 28-year old veteran had served as a key member of the defense since 2017. Bouye signed a five-year deal with the Jaguars in 2017 and became one of the faces of the defense, recording six interceptions and earning a Pro Bowl nod in the Jaguars' 10-6 season.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Bouye said general manager Dave Caldwell called him to let him know about the trade, thanking him for what he did for the franchise for three seasons.

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris congratulated Bouye on Twitter on the move to the Broncos and wished him well moving forward. Harris is a potential free agent this season after being on the Broncos since 2011.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Bouye's teammate in Jacksonville from 2017-2018, reacted to the trade with a remark aimed at the Jaguars on Twitter. Ramsey's time with the Jaguars ended after a fractured relationship between the two sides became a full-blown public divorce during the 2019 season, resulting in the Jaguars trading him to the Rams for a pair of first-round picks.

Two of Bouye's current Jaguars teammates reacted on social media to the deal as well, with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue leaving a comment that referenced his own desire to play elsewhere on an Instagram post about the trade.

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who joined the Jaguars the same year as Bouye, reacted to the trade with a tweet as well.

NFL safety Tony Jefferson had his own take on the trade, stating the Broncos getting Bouye for a fourth-round pick was a steal on their part.

Bouye recorded eight interceptions in 43 regular season games for the Jaguars in three seasons, and also started three postseason games for the team. Along with his Pro Bowl appearance, he was named a second-team All-Pro in 2017.

The Jaguars will own 10 picks in the 2020 NFL draft when the trade is made official on Mar. 18, including six picks in the first four rounds.

