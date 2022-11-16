Former Jags’ Kicker Josh Lambo To Make Titans Debut After Urban Meyer Lawsuit Is Dismissed

In the same week that a judge dismissed Josh Lambo's lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars for emotional distress caused by Urban Meyer, the former franchise kicker is set to make his debut with the Jaguars' biggest rival.

Lambo signed to the Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster on Wednesday and is set to kick for them against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

Lambo, who the Jaguars released last October after kicker Matthew Wright made a game-winning kick against the Dolphins to snap a 20-game losing streak, Lambo began suing the Jaguars in May following Lambo's allegation that the ex-coach kicked him.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Lambo was "seeking his $3.5 million salary for 2021, plus damages for emotional distress. The lawsuit says Lambo’s performance suffered as a result of being kicked and verbally abused by then-head coach Urban Meyer."

"The lawsuit, filed in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County on Tuesday, claims Meyer and the Jaguars created a hostile work environment," Stroud wrote. "Since Lambo reported the incident to the Jaguars’ legal counsel, his subsequent release violated Florida’s Private Sector Whistle Blower’s Act, the lawsuit claims."

According to the Associated Press, "Judge Gilbert Feltel Jr., of the Florida 4th Circuit Court in Duval County, dismissed the suit without prejudice on Nov. 8. He gave Lambo 21 days to amend and refile the complaint. Lambo’s attorney, Betsy Brown, said Wednesday she intends to do so."

The Jaguars filed a legal motion in July to have Lambo's lawsuit dismissed.

The Jaguars released Lambo on Oct. 19 last season after he started the preseason in a slump and continued throughout the regular season, eventually being replaced by Matthew Wright after Week 6.

The final major story to come out during Meyer's tenure with the Jaguars was, of course, Lambo's allegations to the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer kicked him during a warmup before the 2021 season. Meyer was fired hours after the story was released, with the Jaguars stating that Meyer's firing was several days in the works.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times. “... Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips---, make your f------ kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.”

Meyer, who has since denied the claims, was fired within 12 hours of Lambo's story being published. The Jaguars, however, have been steadfast in saying they reached out to Lambo and his team following the incident.

Lambo struggled out of the gate in 2021, missing several kicks in the preseason and then starting 0-for-3 on field goals in the first three games of the season. In Lambo's final game with the Jaguars, he also missed two extra-point attempts.

Lambo's accuracy issues led to Wright being signed by the Jaguars prior to Week 4. Wright made three PATs in Week 4, but him and Lambo would compete over the next two weeks of practice to earn the right to be named the starting kicker for game days.

Wright won the competition both weeks. He struggled in Week 5, missing a 50+ yard field goal attempt and one PAT. But in Week 6, Wright was automatic, going 3-of-3 on field goals and making 54- and 53-yard field goals in the final four minutes of the game.

Wright's three field goals against the Dolphins were the first any Jaguars kicker made last year season. Lambo, the fourth-most accurate placekicker in NFL history, missed a field-goal attempt in each of the Jaguars’ first two preseason games.

Lambo appeared in 46 games during his five years with the Jaguars. During that time, Lambo was one of the league's most accurate kickers, including leading the NFL in field goal % in 2019.