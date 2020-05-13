Former Jaguars DL Calais Campbell Named to PFF's All-Decade Top 101

Former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell has continued to rack up the accolades since the 2019 season ended. Earlier this offseason, Campbell was the lone Jaguars played named to the NFL's all-decade team for the 2010s, and this week he found himself on a similar list.

Campbell, who was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 fifth-round pick in March, dominated for the Jaguars from 2017-2019 and as a result has been named to Pro Football Focus' list of top 101 players from the 2010s. Campbell slots into No. 48 overall on the list, ahead of players like Travis Kelce, Andre Johnson, Trent Williams, and Patrick Peterson.

"Calais Campbell has earned an overall PFF grade above 90.0 four times in his career, and they have been the last four seasons. All of those years came after he turned 30 years old, and they have spanned multiple teams, defenses and even positions along the defensive line," PFF wrote. "For a while, Campbell was the best interior pass-rusher in football not named Aaron Donald, before moving outside and proving he could be an impact edge defender in Jacksonville. He is also one of the best run defenders in the game and has tallied at least 30 defensive stops every season of his career. "

Campbell, who earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2019 and was the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, spent the majority of his career with the Arizona Cardinals from 2008-2016, signed with the Jaguars in 2017 and became one of the faces of the franchise and is now considered the best free agent signing in franchise history.

In 48 regular season games with the Jaguars, Campbell recorded 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 77 quarterback hits.

Campbell became one of the most important players in the franchise from the day he signed with the team thanks to his leadership and on-field performance, making his trade to Baltimore a little surprising despite his age and 2020 price tag.

“Calais has been a tremendous player, an outstanding leader and an even better person during his three seasons in Jacksonville, and his 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year recognition was well deserved. We respect his professionalism, appreciate his contributions to the Jaguars organization and the City of Jacksonville and wish him and Rocio the best in this next chapter in Baltimore,” Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said in a statement when Campbell was traded.

In three years in Jacksonville, Campbell never missed a regular season game and was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons. He was also a first-team All-Pro member in 2017, a year in which he helped lead the Jaguars to the AFC Championship game with 14.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. He also appeared in three playoff games for the Jaguars during his tenure.