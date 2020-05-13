JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Former Jaguars DL Calais Campbell Named to PFF's All-Decade Top 101

John Shipley

Former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell has continued to rack up the accolades since the 2019 season ended. Earlier this offseason, Campbell was the lone Jaguars played named to the NFL's all-decade team for the 2010s, and this week he found himself on a similar list. 

Campbell, who was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 fifth-round pick in March, dominated for the Jaguars from 2017-2019 and as a result has been named to Pro Football Focus' list of top 101 players from the 2010s. Campbell slots into No. 48 overall on the list, ahead of players like Travis Kelce, Andre Johnson, Trent Williams, and Patrick Peterson.

"Calais Campbell has earned an overall PFF grade above 90.0 four times in his career, and they have been the last four seasons. All of those years came after he turned 30 years old, and they have spanned multiple teams, defenses and even positions along the defensive line," PFF wrote. "For a while, Campbell was the best interior pass-rusher in football not named Aaron Donald, before moving outside and proving he could be an impact edge defender in Jacksonville. He is also one of the best run defenders in the game and has tallied at least 30 defensive stops every season of his career. "

Campbell, who earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2019 and was the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, spent the majority of his career with the Arizona Cardinals from 2008-2016, signed with the Jaguars in 2017 and became one of the faces of the franchise and is now considered the best free agent signing in franchise history. 

In 48 regular season games with the Jaguars, Campbell recorded 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 77 quarterback hits.

Campbell became one of the most important players in the franchise from the day he signed with the team thanks to his leadership and on-field performance, making his trade to Baltimore a little surprising despite his age and 2020 price tag.

“Calais has been a tremendous player, an outstanding leader and an even better person during his three seasons in Jacksonville, and his 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year recognition was well deserved. We respect his professionalism, appreciate his contributions to the Jaguars organization and the City of Jacksonville and wish him and Rocio the best in this next chapter in Baltimore,” Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said in a statement when Campbell was traded. 

In three years in Jacksonville, Campbell never missed a regular season game and was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons. He was also a first-team All-Pro member in 2017, a year in which he helped lead the Jaguars to the AFC Championship game with 14.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. He also appeared in three playoff games for the Jaguars during his tenure.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The State of the Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End Room

One man does not make a team. But one man will determine the look of the Jacksonville Jaguars DE room this fall. The state of Yannick Ngakoue will shape the entire state of the room for his teammates.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Safety J.R. Reed Aims to Prove His Mettle in NFL Following College Success

A Jim Thorpe Award finalist in 2019, J.R. Reed was a surprising undrafted free agent. Now, he aims to carve out a role with the Jaguars as a rookie with a chip on his shoulder.

John Shipley

The State of the Jacksonville Jaguars Corner Room

With their 12 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars invested capital in the future of the corner position. It gives them plug and play options for the coming season.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Kicker Josh Lambo Launching Online Concert Series to Provide Platform For Artists

The Jaguars' franchise kicker is joining Bold City Events to provide a platform to local artists.

John Shipley

Jaguars Officially Sign Mike Glennon, Release Carl Davis to Make Room

Mike Glennon is officially the newest member of the Jacksonville Jaguars after agreeing to terms with the team last week.

John Shipley

Jaguars Legend Jimmy Smith Reminds Shannon Sharpe of 1996 Upset

One of the biggest games in Jaguars' history was brought up once again this week, and Jimmy Smith wasn't going to let Shannon Sharpe forget about it.

John Shipley

The State of the Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver Room

Can the Jacksonville Jaguar receivers replicate their production growth from 2019? Jacksonville's future may depend on it happening.

KassidyHill

by

fan1040

Beat Chat: Q&A on Jaguars Wide Receiver Collin Johnson with LonghornsCountry

How can Collin Johnson impact the Jaguars in 2020? We speak with Chris Dukes of LonghornsCountry to determine the answer.

John Shipley

Early Game-By-Game Predictions For the Jaguars in 2020

How do we think the Jaguars' 2020 schedule plays out? We take an early look at each game to carve out our first prediction for the season.

John Shipley

by

Footballfan55

Difference in Jaguars & Ravens Favorites/Underdog Odds Reflect Big Change for Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell has gone from one of the projected worst teams in the NFL to the team who is currently a favorite in every single game.

John Shipley