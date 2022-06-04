Former Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell Named to New Role With Eagles

One of the top voices of the Jacksonville Jaguars' past 10 years has a new high-ranking personnel role.

After spending one year with the Philadelphia Eagles as a personnel executive, former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell was given a new role and title by the Eagles this week, being promoted to Senior Personnel Director/Advisor to the General Manager. After eight years in Jacksonville and one year with the Eagles, Caldwell has found himself near the top of a front office food chain once again.

Caldwell was one of the AFC's longer-tenured general managers, first stepping into the role in Jacksonville in 2013. The Jaguars saw just one winning season under Caldwell, however, and it came in 2017 when Caldwell was joined in the front office by Tom Coughlin.

In his nearly eight years with the Jaguars, Caldwell compiled a 39-87 record as general manager (counting postseason). The Jaguars lost double-digit amount of games in every one of these seasons but 2017.

2017 was a magical year, with many of Caldwell's acquisitions playing big roles. Yannick Ngakoue, Telvin Smith, Brandon Linder, Malik Jackson, and Tashaun Gipson were all Caldwell picks or signings that helped push the Jaguars to a 10-6 record and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

But Caldwell's tenure was also defined by gaffes in the first round and at the quarterback position. None of Caldwell's first round picks from before 2018 are still on the roster, with Luke Joeckel (No. 2 overall), Blake Bortles (No. 3 overall), Dante Fowler (No. 3 overall), and Leonard Fournette (No. 4 overall) all ending up as busts. Jalen Ramsey was the lone good pick, but he forced his way out of Jacksonville.

Since Caldwell's firing, though, the Jaguars have still struggled on and off the field. Owner Shad Khan hired Urban Meyer to replace former head coach Doug Marrone -- a move Caldwell would have presumably been staunchly against -- and promoted Trent Baalke from interim general manager to full-time general manager.

In Jacksonville's one year without Caldwell, they went 3-14 and finished last in the league, once again picking No. 1 overall.