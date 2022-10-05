Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles Retires

Blake Bortles officially announced this week that he has stepped away from life as an NFL quarterback, ending the career of a former Jacksonville Jaguars fan-favorite and once hopeful savior.

Bortles announced his retirement on the Pardon My Take podcast on Tuesday.

"I have not touched a football since January," Bortles said. "I have officially retired."

"I didn't tell anybody I retired," he said on . "A couple of months ago, probably, just didn't tell anyone. So, I guess you guys are kind of the first to hear it publicly, maybe?"

Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in 2014, spent five years with the Jaguars, starting 73 games and appearing in 75.

Bortles, who had a 23-49 regular season record and 2-1 postseason record with the Jaguars, threw for 17,646 yards with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions in his five seasons with Jacksonville. He’s second on the franchise list in yards and touchdowns, while his 35 touchdown passes in 2015 is a franchise record and he is still the only Jaguars quarterback who has thrown 30 touchdown passes in a season.

Bortles was drafted by second-year general manager Dave Caldwell and second-year head coach Gus Bradley, starting his rookie year as a backup before starting the final 13 games of the season.

Bortles then began his time as the unquestioned starting quarterback of the Jaguars, throwing 35 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 2015 and developing a productive pass attack with young receivers such as Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee.

Bortles took a step back in 2016 and Bradley was eventually fired, bringing on the hirings of Doug Marrone as head coach and Tom Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations. The Jaguars went 10-6 and won the AFC South with Bortles running the offense and throwing 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions before playoff wins over the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bortles and the Jaguars came up just short in the AFC Championship Game vs. the New England Patriots, leading to the Jaguars running it back with him in 2018 with a new contract. Bortles went 3-9 as a starter, throwing 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while being benched for periods during the season.