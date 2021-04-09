Former Jaguars RB Fred Taylor Named to Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

Fred Taylor has found himself as one of the latest inductees into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, joining other greats such as Joe Staley, Patrick Surtain, Reggie Wayne, and Cam Jordan.

One of the best players and arguably the best draft pick in Jacksonville Jaguars history is heading to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame.

Former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor was one of four players announced to the NFL's college all-star game's hall of fame, the organization announced on Thursday.

Taylor joins four other NFL greats in being recognized by the Senior Bowl: Patrick Surtain Sr., Reggie Wayne, Cam Jordan, and Joe Staley. Taylor is one of the best players in Jaguars franchise history and used the Senior Bowl to help springboard him into the team's draft plans in 1998.

The Jaguars selected Taylor with the No. 9 overall pick out of Florida following his standout college career and performance at the Senior Bowl. He then enjoyed one of the best careers of any running back in recent memory, running himself into the Senior Bowl Hall of fame.

“My experience at the Senior Bowl was a great end to my college experience and also my first glimpse into the NFL," Taylor said.

"It was awesome being coached by NFL staffs and it was an honor to compete with the top seniors in college football. I had many lasting friendships that were made over the course of the week. The experience was priceless. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to play in the Senior Bowl and honored to be selected to the game’s Hall of Fame”.

Taylor, a 13-year pro, spent the majority of his career with the Jaguars before playing out his final seasons with the New England Patriots. He was the epitome of consistency during his career and still holds most Jaguars rushing records.

Taylor recorded 13,632 total yards and 70 touchdowns in his career, with the vast majority of those coming with Jacksonville. He is the all-time leading rusher in franchise history with 11,271 yards, more than 3,000 more than the back behind him.

When it comes to his production during his career, which spanned from 1998 to 2010, Taylor checked off every box. He ran for at least 1,000 yards in seven of his 13 seasons and scored 32 rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons alone.

Now, Taylor stands in a group with other players such as Derrick Brooks, Larry Allen, Brett Favre, countless other legends, and the rest of this year's group of inductees.

“We are proud to announce an incredible class of inductees,” Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, said. “Each of these men was a premier player in the National Football League at his respective position and all have the credentials to one day end up in Canton (home of Pro Football Hall of Fame). We are honored to bring this group back to Mobile to celebrate their great NFL careers.”