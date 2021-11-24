Jaguars Greats Fred Taylor and Tony Boselli Named 2022 Hall of Fame Semifinalists

The Jacksonville Jaguars will once again see arguably their two most legendary players take one step closer to football immortality this year, with running back Fred Taylor and offensive tackle Tony Boselli each among the 26 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

This is the third time Taylor has been named a semifinalist, with the first coming in 2020. It is the seventh consecutive year Boselli has been a semifinalist, while he has been a finalist for the last five years.

The Jaguars are currently one of just three franchises without a homegrown player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, being joined by fellow expansion franchises in the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers. Boselli or Taylor becoming finalists would bring the Jaguars that much closer to being recognized in the league's most storied group.

Boselli was the Jaguars' first-ever draft selection, being picked by the team in the 1995 NFL Draft out of the University of Southern California. He had a dominant run with the Jaguars before shoulder injuries cut his career short, making five-consecutive Pro Bowls from 1996-2000 and being named an All-Pro at left tackle in three-consecutive seasons from 1997-’99. Boselli was also made a part of the NFL’s “All-’90s Team” by the league’s writers.

Boselli has continually been named a finalist but has been kept out of the hall each year, in large part due to his short NFL career. But even with his limited time at the top, he is still regarded by some of the top linemen in NFL history as one of the best to ever play offensive tackle.

"He should be in Canton," Hall of Fame tackle Anthony Munoz said ahead of the 2020 class being finalized.

"You know, intensity wise, technically, I mean. And people keep pointing to the career, it wasn't long. No, but he was the best when he played."

Taylor, a 13-year pro, spent the majority of his career with the Jaguars before playing out his final seasons with the New England Patriots. He was the epitome of consistency during his career, recording 13,632 total yards and 70 touchdowns, with the vast majority of those coming with Jacksonville. He is the all-time leading rusher in franchise history with 11,271 yards, more than 3,000 more than the back behind him.

Taylor today is the most storied skill player in franchise history and arguably the most impactful player overall, serving as the engine to the Jaguars' offenses for much of his career.

"The 26 Semifinalists will be reduced again – to 15 Finalists – before the final voting process for the Class of 2022," the Hall of Fame said.

"The Selection Process aligns with the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s important Mission to “Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values and Celebrate Excellence Together.”