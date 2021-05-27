From Lawrence to Farrell: Who Among the Jaguars’ Offensive Rookies Could Make an Immediate Impact?

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie class was brought in with expectations to fight and earn playing time right away. Which of the offensive rookies can have an immediate impact? We examine them all here.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have pushed this offseason as the biggest in franchise history. After having the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the most cap space in the league for free agency, it makes sense. But how much will that offseason pay dividends this coming fall? Who of those rookies specifically can make an immediate impact for the Jaguars?

Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence: There was serious consideration to just put Lawrence’s name and nothing else here, because his name says it all. But we’ll take at least a brief moment and examine the quarterbacks probable impact.

Lawrence was drafted to have an immediate impact. He knows this, the coaches know this, the fans know this, even people who care nothing about football know this. With no disrespect to Garnder Minshew II and Jake Luton, the generational talent that Lawrence posses and which makes him tailor-made for the NFL means he is instantly the best quarterback on the team. He is the future of the franchise and barring an unforeseen disaster, that future starts this fall.

Running Back

Travis Etienne: The Clemson product is listed as a running back here because that’s the official term that he has been assigned. But according to Head Coach Urban Meyer, the plan is for Etienne to be so much more. He can line up at running back, in the slot, even out wide at times. Coupled with the fact that the Jaguars have a proven producer in James Robinson, the chances rise that Etienne can be more of a chess piece than a pure running back.

That being said, no matter where he lines up in the offense, he’ll have an immediate impact for the Jags this season. His talent forces coaches to put him on the field, in whatever way possible.

Wide Receiver

Jalen Camp and Josh Imatorbhebhe: While Meyer made it clear he wanted more speed in the wide receiver unit, from top to bottom the group was already relatively deep. Then the front office added more explosive bodies, like Marvin Jones, in free agency.

Camp and Imatorbhebhe can take advantage of that depth this fall, spending time on special teams while learning the offense and the NFL game. Of course, that means they aren’t as likely to have a huge impact right away. But that could work out for the two in the long run.

Offensive Line

Walker Little: The offensive line was one of the few units Urban Meyer didn’t want to overhaul. The staff retained all five starters—even franchise tagging Cam Robinson—as well as the position coach, George Warhop. Yet, there’s an argument the line still needs improving, with starters retained out of necessity more than anything.

The question and concern arise with Little’s lack of play the past two seasons. He suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2019 season, and then opted out of the 2020 season as the Pac-12 grappled with COVID-19 concerns. By the time the first game rolls around, he will have barely played football in three years. There will inevitably be some rust. His talent and frame make him a potential starter, but it likely won’t be this season.

Tight End

Luke Farrell: The state of the Jaguars' tight end room has become infamous this offseason, meaning anyone and everyone signed to a contract (and we of course mean anyone) can have a potential impact. Farrell is labeled a blocking tight end, making him one of three the Jaguars have, so it will be hard to breakthrough. His best chance at having an immediate impact will be to flash pass-catching skills in training camp. It’s an aspect of his game General Manager Trent Baalke teased being there, just untapped. With the only other pass-catching tight end option being James O’Shaughnessy, who has had trouble staying healthy, Farrell could grab this role early as a rookie.