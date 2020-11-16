SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Gardner Minshew to Begin Throwing But "Won't Be Ready" for Sunday vs. Steelers

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II is making progress in recovery from the thumb injury that has cost him the last two weeks, but not enough to make the start against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. 

"Gardner will go out and maybe throw a little, but he won't be ready -- so Jake [Luton] will be playing," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said in a media conference Monday.

With Minshew essentially already being ruled out by his head coach on a Monday, it appears a certainty the Jaguars (1-8) will start sixth-round rookie quarterback Jake Luton against the 9-0 Steelers in Jacksonville on Sunday. 

Luton has started the last two games, both losses, for the Jaguars while Minshew has been on the mend for the first time in his professional career. Marrone has to this point been noncommittal on what will happen at quarterback when Minshew is recovered, but it appears as of now that moment is at least inching closer.

"We will look at routes on air. He is feeling a little bit better, not fully 100%," Marrone said about Minshew on Monday. 

"So when we throw routes on air during practice he will throw and see how he feels for the first time -- see how it is after that, then we will take it from there. But he won't be ready.

Through seven games Minshew completed 65.9% of his passes for 1,855 yards (6.9 yards per attempt) with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He compiled a 1-6 record in the process, though his last two to three starts were impacted by a thumb injury that he reportedly sustained in Week 5 against the Houston Texans. 

Minshew started the next two games after Week 5 but reported the injury to the Jaguars after a Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. A sixth-round pick in 2019, Minshew was given the reins to the Jaguars in 2020 after he impressed as a rookie, going 6-6 on a bad 2019 Jaguars team. 

But 2020 has proven to be difficult for Minshew, and now the question is whether he will be able to get his job back from Luton once he recovers. Through two games, Luton has completed 60.3% of his passes for 473 yards (6.5 yards per attempt) with two touchdowns and two interceptions, as well as a rushing touchdown.

"Right now we’re not at that point. I know this is a hypothetical. Right now, I want to see Gardner [Minshew II] be able to throw first. I want to see where he throws, then obviously I’ll be able to evaluate his game, like common sense stuff, and then be able to have a better idea then of what’s going on," Marrone said last week.

"Because if he’s not throwing the ball well because of the thumb, well then, that decision’s easy. I think that if something happens and Jake [Luton] doesn’t perform well and then Gardner’s ready to go, then that decision [will be made]. The question that’s going to come is the decision of, like you said, how is Jake playing, how is Gardner looking compared to what he was before, and then making a decision on who’s the best player that can win these games. That’s probably, logically, how I’m going about it without really thinking about it.”

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Announce Inactives For Week 10 Vs Packers: Minshew, Shenault, Linder Included

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their inactive players for the Week 10 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers. Most were already known, including Gardner Minshew.

KassidyHill

Jarrod Wilson Details Long Packers' Touchdown, Referee Cameo

The changing point in Sunday's game was a 78-yard Aaron Rodgers bomb downfield, which featured a referee serving as a pick of sorts for the Packers receiver. Jaguars FS Jarrod Wilson described what he saw on the play following the game.

John Shipley

Jaguars Vs. Packers: Week 10 Snap Count Analysis

Which Jaguars played the most snaps in Week 10 in the close loss to the Packers, and what does it all mean? We examine here.

John Shipley

Jaguars Have the Pieces For the Future. Will They Use Them Now?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are infamously the youngest team in the league. Sitting at 1-8 with seven games remaining in the season, the key now is taking advantage of that youth in order to build for what could be a promising 2021 season.

KassidyHill

No Moral Victories: 5 Observations on Jaguars' 24-20 Loss to Packers

Why we think the Jaguars win that game in 2021, why moral victories don't exist inside TIAA Bank Field this season, and other observations on the latest Jaguars loss.

John Shipley

Game Balls: Green Bay Packers 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8) had some of their best performances of the season on all sides of the ball, albeit in a 24-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers (7-2). John Shipley and Kassidy Hill give out their game balls for the best of the best.

John Shipley

Jaguars Lose to Packers 24-20 as Upset Bid Falls Just Short

The Jaguars lost another tight, wire-to-wire game on Sunday -- this time against Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers.

John Shipley

Halftime Update: Referee Roadblocks, Keelan Cole Scores as Jaguars Trail 17-10

The Jaguars are trailing the Packers 17-10 through the first two quarters of play this afternoon -- here is why.

John Shipley

Jaguars Set to Face Depleted Packers' Secondary

Kevin King and Jaire Alexander are both out this Sunday, the Packers announced this afternoon. Could this be good news for Jake Luton?

John Shipley

5 Predictions for Jaguars Vs. Packers: Robinson Runs Wild

We think James Robinson is in for a big week against the Packers -- along with a host of other predictions.

John Shipley