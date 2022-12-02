How the Jaguars Defense Can Negate a Formidable Lions Offense

The Detroit Lions may hold a 4-7 record, but their offensive performance tells a different tale.

They currently are tied for eighth in the NFL in scoring at 25 points per game and rank among the top ten in total rushing and red zone offense.With this level of offensive proficiency, it is easy to see why this Lions squad has won three out of their last four contests. Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell acknowledged that these Lions will present a challenge defensively.

“Really, right now, they’re throwing it around really well and running the ball well, so they’re really a two-headed monster if you look at it that way,” Caldwell said. “We just have to understand that they’re throwing it good, they’re running it good. We just have to go back to our techniques, understand our scheme, and go out there and try to stop them.”

The containment of star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and the two-headed monster of Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift are of the utmost importance for the Jaguars' defense. Each guy has game-changing ability and will be the impact playmakers expected to step up and crush the Jaguars' resolve. For the Jaguars defensive staff, it is about playing the guys who put you in the best position to win.

“That’s the thing, weekly it changes,” Caldwell said. “You might see a package this week, a package next week, but weekly, we have to go out there and put our guys in the best position to win that game, and whoever it calls for, everybody has a different skillset, and we’ll use that skillset the best we can.”

Most importantly, it is up to the Jaguars players to show their adaptability, something that defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell noted the team has been working on since the beginning of training camp.

“When we first got here, we wanted to build the scheme where you play a technique, you learn a technique, you play a technique, and every position can do that, so when we come into situations where against Baltimore you need to put a guy in a certain spot because that’s what Baltimore presents to us, we’re able to do that,” Caldwell said.

“I think guys handled it well. Jenk (S Rayshawn Jenkins) came down, and he kept saying nickel this, nickel that, and I think he liked that role of being a nickel. Dewey (S Andrew Wingard) did a great job coming in. Guys just being able to take ownership of the defense, and they did a good job running with it.”

Photo: Via Alex Shepherd