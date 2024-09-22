How to Watch Week 3: Jaguars at Bills
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) will travel to Highmark Stadium for a Monday night showdown with the Buffalo Bills (2-0) in Week 3. It will be the Jaguars' second road game in the first three weeks of the year.
After back-to-back losses to start the year, the Jaguars are in dire need of a pivotal, season defiining victory against a dominant Buffalo team. The Bills have gotten off to a strong 2-0 start, winning against both Arizona and Miami. This is the second-straight primetime game for the Bills.
This has been a very even matchup throughout the years as the Bills lead the all-time series 9-8, dating all the way back to 1997. The Jaguars won the inaugural matchup, 20-14, behind 317 passing yards from Mark Brunell.
Here is how you can watch on Monday night:
TV: ESPN
Venue: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York
Kickoff: (7:30 p.m. EST / 4:30 p.m. PST)
ESPN will broadcast Monday's contest with on-air talent including Chris Fowler (Play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (Color Commentator), and Louis Riddick (Color Commentator). If you are local to the Jackonville area, you can watch the game on Jaguars.com through NFL+. You can also use the Jaguars mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices.
Radio: 1010 AM/92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio
You can listen to the game on 1010 AM and 92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio, the official Jaguars radio network partner.
The Bills looked unstoppable in Week 2, taking down the Dolphins, 31-10, on Thursday night football. Quarterback Josh Allen threw a touchdown while running back James Cook had two rushng touchdowns in the win. They will look to start 3-0 for the first time since 2020.
The Jaguars get an extra day of rest that could be beneficial as they are trying to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2021 when they lost their first five games to start the year.
“I think later in the year is more beneficial." Head coach Doug Pederson said regarding the extra rest day. "We’re talking Week 3. But anytime you can give players a couple extra days to heal is good. But definitely would definitely would probably help you later in the season.”
