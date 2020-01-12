How Valuable Is the 20th Overall Pick? What Recent NFL Draft History Reveals

Needing a massive influx of talent, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a prime opportunity to build their roster in the 2020 NFL Draft thanks to a pair of first-round draft picks.

Jacksonville currently holds picks No. 9 and 20, with the latter coming as a result of the Jaguars trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul of draft picks in October. This is the first time since 1998 that the Jaguars have had this much ammo in the draft's first night, so the magnitude of how important these picks are to a franchise which has struggled mightily can't be undersold.

When looking at the Jaguars' picks, the question is just how much can the two players Jacksonville selects in the first-round help the team in 2020 and beyond. Jacksonville will obviously be looking for players who can make an instant impact, but for the sake of the team's future, they will need to hit on players who can contribute for many seasons past 2020.

To gauge the types of players Jacksonville can draft at these selections, we will look at the recent history of players taken in these draft slots. Of course, every draft class has different pools of talent and, in some cases, extremely talented players will fall to the ninth pick due to the depth of the draft class.

With this said, let's look at the last 10 players selected with the No. 20 pick and how valuable those players were to the teams who drafted them.

2010 NFL Draft

No. 20 overall pick: DB Kareem Jackson (selected by Houston Texans).

Seasons with the team who drafted him: 9.

Accolades: No awards.

Stats with Houston: 16 interceptions and 88 pass deflections. Six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. 22 tackles for loss.

Jackson never made a Pro Bowl with the Texans, but he was a consistently solid starting defensive back who played a number of roles in Houston and led several strong secondaries. Considering the years Houston got out of Jackson, this was a good pick.

2011 NFL Draft

No. 20 overall pick: DL Adrian Clayborn (selected by Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Seasons with the team who drafted him: 4.

Accolades: No awards.

Stats with Buccaneers: 13 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles.

Clayborn didn't sign a second contract with the Buccaneers, departing after four seasons to sign with the Atlanta Falcons and play a big role in their Super Bowl run. Clayborn didn't meet first-round expectations with Tampa Bay, but he was by no means a bad player or a bust.

2012 NFL Draft

No. 20 overall pick: WR Kendall Wright (selected by Tennessee Titans).

Seasons with the team who drafted him: 5.

Accolades: No awards.

Stats with Titans: 280 catches for 3,244 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Wright played the final year of his rookie deal with the Titans but overall produced middling numbers. He only recorded 1,000 receiving yards once but scored only two touchdowns that season. He was an OK but ultimately replaceable player.

2013 NFL Draft

No. 20 overall pick: OG Kyle Long (selected by Chicago Bears).

Seasons with the team who drafted him: 7.

Accolades: Voted to the Pro Bowl three times.

Stats with Bears: Started 76 games over seven seasons.

Injuries made Kyle Long's career end prematurely, just as they hampered his ability to play full seasons in Chicago. When Long was healthy, though, he was one of the top guards in the NFL. A solid pick all things considered.

2014 NFL Draft

No. 20 overall pick: WR Brandin Cooks (selected by New Orleans Saints).

Seasons with the team who drafted him: 3.

Accolades: No awards.

Stats with Saints: 215 catches for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Brandin Cooks has jumped from team to team during his NFL career but has been a solid big-play threat for each squad he has been on. Recent injuries have prevented him from making bigger impacts, but 20 touchdowns in only three years with the Saints are solid. If he played there longer, it would likely be a home run pick.

2015 NFL Draft

No. 20 overall pick: WR Nelson Agholor (selected by Philadelphia Eagles).

Seasons with the team who drafted him: 5 and counting.

Accolades: No awards.

Stats with Eagles: 224 catches for 2,515 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Nelson Agholor has flashed in his career, such as during his eight-touchdown campaign in 2017, but hasn't ever turned into a consistent receiving threat in terms of production. He has only recorded more than 365 yards in two seasons and has never recorded more than 768 yards in a year

2016 NFL Draft

No. 20 overall pick: LB Darron Lee (selected by New York Jets).

Seasons with the team who drafted him: 3.

Accolades: No awards.

Stats with Jets: 241 tackles (17 for loss), three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and four sacks.

Traded for peanuts after his third season in New York, Lee was an unmitigated failure as the Jets' No. 20 pick in 2016. He came into the NFL with a lot of raw tools such as speed, explosiveness, and length, but he failed to put those tools together as a Jet.

2017 NFL Draft

No. 20 overall pick: OT Garett Bolles (selected by Denver Broncos).

Seasons with the team who drafted him: 3 and counting.

Accolades: No awards.

Stats with Broncos: 48 starts in 48 possible games.

Starting every game at left tackle for the Denver Broncos the last three seasons, Garett Bolles has yet to turn into the dependable blindside blocker they thought they were drafting at No. 20. Not only is he an inconsistent pass blocker, but he also struggles heavily with penalties (32 in three seasons).

2018 NFL Draft

No. 20 overall pick: C Frank Ragnow (selected by Detroit Lions).

Seasons with the team who drafted him: 2 and counting

Accolades: No awards.

Stats with Lions: Started 31 of possible 32 games.

Missing only one game in two years, Frank Ragnow is one of the top young centers in football. Detroit still has major issues running the ball so Ragnow didn't serve as a solution in that sense, but he is a talented and consistent player.

2019 NFL Draft

No. 20 overall pick: TE Noah Fant (selected by Denver Broncos).

Seasons with the team who drafted him: 1 and counting.

Accolades: No awards.

Stats with Broncos: 40 catches for 562 yards and three touchdowns.

After a slow start to his rookie season, Noah Fant became a big-play threat and thrived down the stretch with Drew Lock as the starting quarterback. He had one of the best rookie tight end seasons in recent memory, and his trajectory moving forward is trending in a positive direction.