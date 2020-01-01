JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

How Will Jaguars’ HC Doug Marrone and GM Dave Caldwell Measure Success in 2020?

John Shipley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two years ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars thought they had turned the corner and at long last found the winning formula. They went 10-6 and then won two playoff games before narrowly losing in the AFC Championship. 

Compared to the entirety of the previous seven seasons, the 2017 season was the definition of success. 

But since then, success has been far out of the Jaguars' reach. The team has an 11-21 record from 2018-2019, both seasons that ended with double-digit losses. The lack of success has already gotten one quarterback cut (Blake Bortles), one quarterback benched (Nick Foles), and one executive fired (Tom Coughlin).

Jaguars' head coach Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell were able to escape the 6-10 season in 2019 with their jobs intact, however. After owner Shad Khan announced the two would be retained but held accountable moving forward. To preserve job security after 2020, Marrone and Caldwell will have to find success, and quickly. 

"Listen, losing is not fun for anybody. Trust me. Going through this, the people in this building, the fans, the players, the coaches, our families," Caldwell said at TIAA Bank Field on Tuesday. "There has to be improvement. There are no ifs, ands or buts about that." 

So, how will Caldwell measure that improvement?

"What’s that going to look like this time next year? We’ll have to wait and see, but we feel confident with our plan we put together to be vastly improved."

As for Marrone, he indicated he won't consider a one to two-game improvement in wins as a successful year. That is not the nature of the league or the position of a head coach, he said.

"If you’re a head coach of a football team and you go in there and you say to them, ‘Hey listen, if we go 8-8 this year, that’ll be a hell of a year.’ I think you sell people short<" Marrone said Tuesday." "I think you sell everyone short. My mindset when I go into the season is, I’m going in it to win every single game that we can possibly have the opportunity of winning, which is 16 to begin with and then after that, you’re going after it again."

In 2017, Marrone's first year as head coach, the Jaguars found their greatest success since 2007. But even that season, which had them one possession away from playing in the Super Bowl, isn't considered a true success in Marrone's eyes.

"As a coach in the NFL, the only way you’re ever going to feel truly successful, where you’re going to say it and say yes, it’s being able to get to that last game and go [win the Super Bowl]," Marrone said Tuesday. 

"Do we have a lot of work? Absolutely. Will I put a limit on this football team? Never. Whatever happens with the results, you have to be accountable for and you have to live with. Again, I say that’s the mindset of myself and that’s the mindset of all our coaches. Let’s go out there and compete and see where we are. 

I think that’s the best way to explain it because, is it getting to the playoffs? Is it the first game? Is it four wins? Is it six games? There’s a lot of things that come into play. For fans and people that are evaluating, not for me. I can’t speak for anyone else.”

The only person who knows the real definition of what a successful season would constitute as for the Jaguars is Khan. He, like any owner, wants a Super Bowl badly, but, likely, he will at least settle for a more competitive team in 2020.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars’ RT Jawaan Taylor Ended Rookie Season With a Notable Snap Count

John Shipley

Jawaan Taylor played every single snap for the Jaguars this season.

Jaguars Retain HC Doug Marrone, GM Dave Caldwell for 2020

John Shipley

Jaguars will be bringing back Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell next season.

Jaguars' HC Doug Marrone on NFLPA: 'I know they never have to worry about the way I treat the players'

John Shipley

Doug Marrone is confident in his team having a strong relationship with the NFLPA.

Jaguars Week 17 Rookie Report: 2019 Class Ends Season on a High Note

Andrew DiCecco

How did the Jaguars' rookie draft class play in Week 17's win?

Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 17 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley

The go-to place for all of your Jaguars vs. Colts updates, news, and analysis, live from TIAA Bank Field.

Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew on Winning as a Starter: ’I Did That Better Than Any Rookie Quarterback’

John Shipley

Gardner Minshew is confident he had the best season of any rookie quarterback in 2019.

Jaguars Owners Meeting With Doug Marrone on Tuesday

John Shipley

Jags' ownership will meet with Doug Marrone to determine his future on Tuesday, per a report.

Jaguars’ HC Doug Marrone and GM Dave Caldwell Address Organizational Restructure After Being Retained

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to operate much differently.

Jaguars' GM Dave Caldwell: Bringing Back DE Yannick Ngakoue is 'Priority No. 1'

John Shipley

Dave Caldwell made it clear Tuesday that he wants Yannick Ngakoue back in 2020.

Jaguars 2019 in Review: JaguarMaven Fan-Voted End of Year Awards

TrevanPixley

Who wins the fan-voted end of year awards from the 2019 Jaguars season.