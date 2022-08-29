Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 53-man Roster/Cut Tracker

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten an early start at shaving their 80-man roster and getting down to 53 players, waiving and releasing several players on Monday afternoon -- the first step in a two-day process.

"We’ll have some really good dialogue with the staff, guys that have been coaching these players and at the end of the day it’s a body of work and who really put their best foot forward for us," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after Saturday's preseason finale.

"Really too, we’re not just talking 53, we’re also talking 16 practice-squad players. We have some good young players that we definitely want to keep and develop so that’s something we have to evaluate.”

So, who is out so far? We examine below.

Released

These players are vested veterans who will not be subject to waivers.

WR Laquon Treadwell

S Rudy Ford

LB Tyrell Adams

Rudy Ford signed a two-year contract worth $4.2 million last offseason, with his primary role being on special teams as a gunner, though he did grow to have a role on defense and, eventually, started four games as the nickel cornerback. He recorded 53 tackles and an interception.

Laquon Treadwell signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars this offseason after catching 33 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown in 12 games last year, starting seven games in the process. His release bodes well for Laviska Shenault Jr. and Tim Jones, though it is widely presumed Shenault may be on the trade block.

Waived

These players are subject to waivers and can be claimed by other teams.

DL Auzoyah Alufohai

RB Ryquell Armstead

CB Benjie Franklin

OL K.C. McDermott

DB Brandon Rusnak

LB Chapelle Russell