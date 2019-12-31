Jaguars 2019 in Review: JaguarMaven Fan-Voted End of Year Awards

Happy New Year JaguarMaven fans! It’s the end of the year, and it’s time to make resolutions, go over the good, the bad and the ugly of the past year. For the Jacksonville Jaguars - there was some good, some bad and of course, some ugly. We posted some polls over on Twitter giving away some awards, and some non-awards as well and today we’re going to go over the results.

We’d like to thank everyone who took time to vote on the polls and contribute your opinion, here are the results of the fan votes:

Most Improved Player:

DJ Chark: 76.3%

Leonard Fournette: 13.5%

Dawuane Smoot: 6.7%

Taven Bryan: 3.5%

I thought when I posted this poll originally it was going to be a closer race, however, it was a blowout victory by DJ Chark. Chark received over 76% of the votes, which was the biggest margin of victory of all votes.

Chark’s progression was a sight to behold, he made the jump from 14 receptions in 2018 to 73. With an increase in receptions comes an increase in yards - he had over 1,000 yards receiving, the first wideout to do so for Jacksonville since the Allen bros in 2015.

Offensive Player of the Year:

Gardner Minshew: 46.9%

DJ Chark: 26.3%

Leonard Fournette: 26%

This was another surprising result to me as Minshew won the fans vote for the offensive player of the year with 46.9% of the vote.

I’m an admitted Minshew mark, however with Chark and Fournette both having tremendous seasons I figured they’d receive a bulk of the votes. This speaks volumes on the fans' thoughts on their starting sixth-round rookie quarterback.

Defensive Player of the Year:

Josh Allen: 50.5%

Yannick Ngakoue: 36.3%

Calais Campbell: 12.4%

Ronnie Harrison: 0.8%

DJ Hayden: Received a vote

Rightfully so, Josh Allen received over 50% of the votes for defensive player of the year. Allen fell into the Jaguars lap in the 2019 NFL draft, which turned out to be a great pick for the Jags. Allen had 10.5 sacks to end the season despite having a limited snap count, which is tremendous for a rookie pass rusher. His progression will also be very important if the team doesn’t bring back Ngakoue.

Most Disappointing Player:

Nick Foles: 63.8%

Myles Jack: 23.5%

Cam Robinson: 7.1%

Dede Westbrook: 5.7%

Here’s an award that no player wants to win, but it had to be asked - Nick Foles received 63.8% of votes for the most disappointing player of the year.

As a lot of fans pointed out in our mentions, a lot of them expected Foles to fall off like he did and no one really had that high of expectations for him. Despite that, he still received an overwhelming percent of the vote.

Game of the Year

Week 2 Vs. Titans: 41.5%

Week 4 @ Denver: 31.6%

Week 17 Vs. Indianapolis: 19.3%

Week 14 @Oakland: 7.6%

The game of the year voted on by the fans was the Thursday Night Football victory over the Tennessee Titans, a real revenge game after the Titans swept the Jaguars the last two years. It was also Minshew’s first win of the season and it came against the Titans under the lights.

Worst Game of the Year

Week 12 @Titans: 42.4%

Week 2 vs Texans: 35.8%

Week 14 vs Chargers: 15.3%

Week 1 vs Chiefs: 6.5%

Week 9 Vs Texans (London): received 6 votes

This one was a close one because fans had a lot to be disappointed about in 2019. The week 12 contest at Tennessee took the cake however with 42.4 percent of the votes. So both Jags games against the Titans won the game of the year and the worst game of the year.

Jaguars MVP:

Josh Lambo: 35.3%

DJ Chark: 26.1%

Leonard Fournette: 25.3%

Yannick Ngkaoue: 13.3%

Gardner Minshew: Received nine votes

Josh Allen: Received one vote.

I’ll keep this short, he deserves it.