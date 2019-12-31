JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars 2019 in Review: JaguarMaven Fan-Voted End of Year Awards

TrevanPixley

Happy New Year JaguarMaven fans! It’s the end of the year, and it’s time to make resolutions, go over the good, the bad and the ugly of the past year. For the Jacksonville Jaguars - there was some good, some bad and of course, some ugly. We posted some polls over on Twitter giving away some awards, and some non-awards as well and today we’re going to go over the results.

We’d like to thank everyone who took time to vote on the polls and contribute your opinion, here are the results of the fan votes: 

Most Improved Player:

DJ Chark: 76.3%

Leonard Fournette: 13.5%

Dawuane Smoot: 6.7%

Taven Bryan: 3.5%

I thought when I posted this poll originally it was going to be a closer race, however, it was a blowout victory by DJ Chark. Chark received over 76% of the votes, which was the biggest margin of victory of all votes.

Chark’s progression was a sight to behold, he made the jump from 14 receptions in 2018 to 73. With an increase in receptions comes an increase in yards - he had over 1,000 yards receiving, the first wideout to do so for Jacksonville since the Allen bros in 2015.

Offensive Player of the Year:

Gardner Minshew: 46.9%

DJ Chark: 26.3%

Leonard Fournette: 26%

This was another surprising result to me as Minshew won the fans vote for the offensive player of the year with 46.9% of the vote.

I’m an admitted Minshew mark, however with Chark and Fournette both having tremendous seasons I figured they’d receive a bulk of the votes. This speaks volumes on the fans' thoughts on their starting sixth-round rookie quarterback.

Defensive Player of the Year:

Josh Allen: 50.5%

Yannick Ngakoue: 36.3%

Calais Campbell: 12.4%

Ronnie Harrison: 0.8%

DJ Hayden: Received a vote

Rightfully so, Josh Allen received over 50% of the votes for defensive player of the year. Allen fell into the Jaguars lap in the 2019 NFL draft, which turned out to be a great pick for the Jags. Allen had 10.5 sacks to end the season despite having a limited snap count, which is tremendous for a rookie pass rusher. His progression will also be very important if the team doesn’t bring back Ngakoue.

Most Disappointing Player:

Nick Foles: 63.8%

Myles Jack: 23.5%

Cam Robinson: 7.1%

Dede Westbrook: 5.7%

Here’s an award that no player wants to win, but it had to be asked - Nick Foles received 63.8% of votes for the most disappointing player of the year.

As a lot of fans pointed out in our mentions, a lot of them expected Foles to fall off like he did and no one really had that high of expectations for him. Despite that, he still received an overwhelming percent of the vote.

Game of the Year

Week 2 Vs. Titans: 41.5%

Week 4 @ Denver: 31.6%

Week 17 Vs. Indianapolis: 19.3%

Week 14 @Oakland: 7.6%

The game of the year voted on by the fans was the Thursday Night Football victory over the Tennessee Titans, a real revenge game after the Titans swept the Jaguars the last two years. It was also Minshew’s first win of the season and it came against the Titans under the lights.

Worst Game of the Year

Week 12 @Titans: 42.4%

Week 2 vs Texans: 35.8%

Week 14 vs Chargers: 15.3%

Week 1 vs Chiefs: 6.5%

Week 9 Vs Texans (London): received 6 votes

This one was a close one because fans had a lot to be disappointed about in 2019. The week 12 contest at Tennessee took the cake however with 42.4 percent of the votes. So both Jags games against the Titans won the game of the year and the worst game of the year.  

Jaguars MVP:

Josh Lambo: 35.3%

DJ Chark: 26.1%

Leonard Fournette: 25.3%

Yannick Ngkaoue: 13.3%

Gardner Minshew: Received nine votes

Josh Allen: Received one vote.

I’ll keep this short, he deserves it.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Retain HC Doug Marrone, GM Dave Caldwell for 2020

John Shipley

Jaguars will be bringing back Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell next season.

Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 17 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley

The go-to place for all of your Jaguars vs. Colts updates, news, and analysis, live from TIAA Bank Field.

Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew on Winning as a Starter: ’I Did That Better Than Any Rookie Quarterback’

John Shipley

Gardner Minshew is confident he had the best season of any rookie quarterback in 2019.

Jaguars Owners Meeting With Doug Marrone on Tuesday

John Shipley

Jags' ownership will meet with Doug Marrone to determine his future on Tuesday, per a report.

DJ Chark Crosses 1,000-Yard Milestone to End Stellar Sophomore Campaign

John Shipley

DJ Chark hit a big number to end his terrific 2019 season on Sunday.

Was Keeping Doug Marrone the Right Move for the Jaguars?

John Shipley

Why did the Jaguars keep Doug Marrone, and was it the right move?

With Black Monday Come and Gone, Where Does Doug Marrone Stand With the Jaguars?

John Shipley

Doug Marrone is set to meet with Jags' owners today. What is next?

If Sunday Was Yannick Ngakoue’s Final Game With the Jaguars, He Went out the Right Way

John Shipley

The star pass rusher will be a free agent this upcoming offseason and does not appear to be keen on the idea of playing for the franchise tag.

John Shipley

A small update on Jaguars' head coach Doug Marrone: …

What Did We Learn From the Jaguars’ 38–20 Romp Over the Colts?

TrevanPixley

What takeaways can we have from Jacksonville's season-ending win over Indianapolis?