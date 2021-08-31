Jaguars 2021 Roster Tracker: Who Is Waived Ahead of the Deadline?

With roster cuts due at 4 p.m., which Jaguars are safe and which are on the verge of being waived?

With the initial 53-man rosters for the 2021 season set to be locked in at 4 p.m. this afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the NFL are making a flurry of roster moves to prepare for Week 1.

Each team has already gotten busy in regards to trimming their active roster down from 80 to 53, with the Jaguars included. Considering this is the first time head coach Urban Meyer has ever shaped a 53-man roster at the NFL level, Tuesday serves as a massive day for the Jaguars.

With the 4 p.m. deadline quickly approaching, we will try to keep track of each roster move made ahead of the first 53-man roster being set. Of course, the first 53-man roster may not be how the Jaguars actually approach Week 1 considering the Jaguars are first on the waiver wire.

Keep track of each move made on Tuesday below.

WR Laquon Treadwell

According to Jamal St. Cyr of News4Jax/WJXT4, the Jaguars plan to waive wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. The former first-round pick caught a touchdown in Sunday's game against the Cowboys and made a key special teams tackle.

LB Quincy Williams

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network has reported the Jaguars have released former third-round pick Quincy Williams, who started eight games for the Jaguars as a rookie after Tom Coughlin and Dave Caldwell invested a top-100 pick into the speedy linebacker.

DT Doug Costin

After Doug Costed started nine games for the Jaguars last season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the former undrafted free agent standout has been released ahead of his second year with the team.

WR Jeff Cotton Jr.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco reports the Jaguars have released wide receiver Jeff Cotton, who led the team in receiving against the Cowboys and impressed throughout the course of the preseason.

S Josh Jones

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk has reported the Jaguars will release Josh Jones, who started at strong safety for the team in 2020 and spent a large majority of training camp as the team's starting safety across from Rayshawn Jenkins.