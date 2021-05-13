Jaguars’ 2021 Schedule Released, Featuring a London Game, the NFC West and a Winter Road Trip Up North

The full 2021 schedule for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been released. It features a return to London in the International Series, a round robin with the NFC West and a winter road trip up the East Coast.

All parts of the ritual have been completed and we now know the full 2021 schedule for the Jacksonville Jaguars. This fall will be the league’s first year to play a 17-game schedule; and after a year off due to the global pandemic COVID-19, the Jaguars will once again join the International series and play one game in London, England.

A year after going 1-15 and landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence, and the Jaguars—along with new head coach Urban Meyer—will open the season on the road with a divisional rival, the Houston Texans (4-12 in 2020). Early odds out of Las Vegas have the Jaguars as a -1.5 favorite. It’s the first time they’ve been favored in a game since Week 3 of the 2020 season.

For Week 2, the Jaguars return to Jacksonville for their home debut, facing AFC West team, the Denver Bronco’s (5-11). Week 3, still in Jacksonville, the club will welcome NFC West team, the Arizona Cardinals, and quarterback Kyler Murray (8-8).

The Jaguars will kick off Week 4 on Thursday night football, traveling north to face the Cincinnati Bengals (4-11) and the 2019 first overall pick, Joe Burrow. Week 5 brings the Jags back home for their second division game, this one against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) who won the division last season.

Then the Jaguars will pack their bags and head across the pond, returning to the International Series and facing the Miami Dolphins (10-6) in the Week 6 matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As per usual following the London games, the Jaguars will receiver their bye week next, at Week 7.

But the bye week will really just serve to ease extra traveling, as the Jaguars will head from England to the West Coast next, squaring off against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (12-4) in Week 8. The Seahawks last two offensive coordinators—Brian Schottenheimer and Darrel Bevell—are on staff now with the Jaguars as the passing game coordinator and offensive coordinator respectively.

After nearly a month away, the Jags will return to the friendly confines of TIAA Bank Field, where they will welcome the red hot Buffalo Bills (13-3) for the Week 9 game. Week 10 takes Jacksonville north to face fellow AFC South team, the Indianapolis Colts (11-5) in Week 10. The Colts were responsible for the Jaguars' lone win in 2020.

Week 11 and Week 12 both bring the Jaguars back to the banks of the St. John’s River, where they will first face the San Francisco 49ers (6-10). Although front office staff has remained adamant Jimmy Garoppolo will remain the starting quarterback, this will provide a possible opportunity to see Lawrence versus the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, quarterback Trey Lance.

The following week, the Falcons will come to town, bringing fans the matchup added with the new 17 game schedule.

Week 13 sends the Jags back to the West Coast versus the L.A. Rams (10-6) before stopping in Nashville to face off for the second game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. The Jags will wrap up the series with the Texans back at home for Week 15.

The day after Christmas will see the Jaguars delivering one of the biggest treats of the season; a Week 16 matchup that will pit Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick, against the New York Jets (2-14) and Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick. Lawrence was long thought to be a future Jet until New York won a pair of late-season games in 2020, giving the Jaguars an edge in the draft.

Jacksonville will stay on the East Coast for a visit to Foxborough and the New England Patriots in Week 17. The regular season schedule will conclude with a home finale, wrapping up the divisional play with a Week 18 game against the Colts.

Of note, the Jaguars and Lawrence will face the teams who had the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth picks overall in this year’s draft. And in Urban Meyer’s first year as a head coach in the NFL, he will juggle not only Bill Belichick but also the AFC South, which presents the challenges of Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, and Pete Carroll.

The Patriots game will be the first time the two teams have faced off since the 2018 season, in which the Jags defeated Belichick and Tom Brady 31-20, in a rematch of the 2017 AFC Championship Game. The Pats game will also be the back half of a road trip which puts the Florida team in the upper east coast during the dead of winter.

As of now, the Thursday night matchup against the Bengals appears to be the only assured primetime game on the schedule, although any of the Sunday games could get tapped to be the NBC Primetime showcase.

The full schedule is as follows:

*Home games are in bold

Preseason 1 (Date TBD): Cleveland Browns vs. Jaguars

Preseason 2 (August 23): Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

Preseason 3 (Date TBD): Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys

Week 1 (September 12): Jaguars at Houston Texans

Week 2 (Sept. 19): Denver Broncos vs. Jaguars

Week 3 (Sept. 26): Arizona Cardinals vs. Jaguars

Week 4 (Sept. 30): Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (TNF, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 5 (October 10): Tennessee Titans vs. Jaguars

Week 6 (Oct. 17): Miami vs. Jaguars (London, 9:30 a.m.)

Week 7 (Oct. 24): BYE

Week 8 (Oct. 31): Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m.)

Week 9 (November 7): Buffalo Bills vs. Jaguars

Week 10 (Nov. 14): Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Week 11 (Nov. 21): San Francisco 49ers vs. Jaguars

Week 12 (Nov. 28): Atlanta Falcons vs. Jaguars

Week 13 (December 5): Jaguars at L.A. Rams (4:25 p.m.)

Week 14 (Dec. 12): Jaguars at Titans

Week 15 (Dec. 19): Texans vs. Jaguars

Week 16 (Dec. 26): Jaguars at New York Jets

Week 17 (January 2): Jaguars at New England Patriots

Week 18 (Jan. 9): Colts vs Jaguars

The West coast matchups against the Seahawks and Rams are slated for 4:05p p.m. and 4:25 p.m. ET kickoffs respectively. The Week 6 game from London will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Eastern standard time. All others—save the Thursday night matchup—are currently slated for 1 p.m. Eastern kicks, but Sunday night games from Week 5-17 are subject to change.