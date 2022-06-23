Jaguars 2022 Training Camp Dates, Locations Announced

The Jacksonville Jaguars will officially kick off training camp on July 24, the NFL announced on Thursday.

The NFL released its full list of dates and locations for rookies and veterans to report to camp for each of its 32 teams on Thursday. The Jaguars' rookies and veterans will both report on the same day, with the Jaguars kicking off training camp at Episcopal School of Jacksonville as opposed to at TIAA Bank Field due to ongoing construction at the team's practice facility.

“Not yet. We’re still kind of working through that. I know training camp’s going to be over there at Episcopal and we’ll have those fields set over there," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about the team's practice timeline earlier this spring.

"They will still be available to us, but we just have to be mindful of staying off the game field as much as possible. The other thing too is with the indoor being on turf so much, it’s another thing we have to look at.”

The Jaguars typically hold training camp at their own outdoor practice facility, but construction at TIAA Bank Field makes that unfeasible for Pederson's first practice facility with the Jaguars.

"It shouldn’t at all. I mean you just tell us where to go and we’ll either hop on a bus and go there or we’ll walk out to the game field. It doesn’t matter where we’re at," Trevor Lawrence said.

"Every day you have the same job; try to get better and be as good as you can be. So, it shouldn’t change, but it is another obstacle to kind of work through but it’s not too big of a deal.”

During the offseason, the Jaguars held rookie minicamp, OTAs and veteran minicamp all on the TIAA Bank game field, though the size restrictions of the field were evident with an entire roster of 91 players on the field.

“It’s tight in there right now when we’re doing our individual stuff, but it’s been really good," Pederson said.

"Guys have worked really hard to keep the field in great shape and adding the turf around the field has really helped as well so we’re not wearing spots out. But it’s something that we knew going in that we were going to be in the situation and we’re handling it and doing it really well.”

The Jaguars will travel to Canton, Ohio to play the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4, fewer than two weeks after opening training camp. The Raiders' rookies will report to camp on July 18 and veterans will report on July 20.