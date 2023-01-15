Jaguars 31, Chargers 30: Game Balls

Our thoughts on the Jaguars' incredible and emotional comeback win, including which Jaguars stood out the most.

Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.

In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' stunning 31-30 comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers, which saw them come back from a 27-0 deficit.

Offense: Evan Engram, Christian Kirk, Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence, and Jawaan Taylor/Walker Little

Just like last week, we are going to have to give several players on both sides of the ball some consideration. That is only natural after the performance the Jaguars gave.

To start off with the offense, it is worth noting how Evan Engram's key touchdown catch at the end of the first-half kicked off the comeback. Engram led the team with 93 yards and a touchdown and consistently picked up chunk gains for the Jaguars' passing game in critical situations.

Christian Kirk deserves credit for making two of the most important plays of the game. His nine-yard touchdown was one of his best plays as a Jaguars and helped make the score 30-28. Kirk was able to catch the bass in a heavy-contact area, making one of the most clutch plays of his Jaguars' tenure. Then on the game-winning drive, he made a fantastic grab down the right sideline to help the Jaguars get to the 50.

Travis Etienne quietly had a solid game with a 123-yard from scrimmage performance on 21 touches, which included averaging 5.5 yards on 20 carries. His game-winning run on four down was one of the biggest plays in recent franchise history, too, with him winning the edge quickly before staying in bounds to keep the clock moving.

Trevor Lawrence put the Jaguars in a massive hole with his four interceptions, but he is also one of only five first- or second-year quarterbacks to ever throw four or more touchdowns in a playoff game. He grew up over the second half with some clutch throws and helped lead the Jaguars on a game-winning drive at the end of the fourth.

Finally, Walker Little and Jawaan Taylor deserve a lot of love. For one, they limited Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack to one sack and two quarterback hits; far from game-wrecking performances. Secondly, Taylor's quick get-off and overall strong performance got into Bosa's head and likely played into his frustrations boiling over at the end of the game.

Defense: Arden Key, Foyesade Oluokun, Roy Robertson-Harris, Josh Allen

Let's now run through the same list on defense ...

Arden Key had another game where he was one of the most disruptive players on the field. He nearly got home on a number of pressures and played a big role in the Jaguars' shutting down the Chargers' perimeter running game. Foyesade Oluokun provided several key stops for the defense in the second half, limiting Ekeler to non-factor status.

But the two defensive stars for the Jaguars were Josh Allen and Roy Robertson-Harris. Allen played with his hair on fire, recording four quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a sack. He was the Jaguars' best pure pass-rusher on Saturday and played a big role in the Chargers not generating many explosive plays.

Robertson-Harris, meanwhile, had an inspired performance from the defensive line position. He recorded four tackles for loss, a sack and two pass breakups.

Special Teams: Riley Patterson

Riley Patterson came up biggest for the Jaguars when they needed him the most, and now he will always be a Jaguars legend. That is all that needs to be said after his game-winner.