Jaguars 36, Titans 22: Game Balls

Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.

In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' 36-22 road win vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 and which players stood out in big ways.

Offense: Trevor Lawrence

It is tough to decide this one because the Jaguars had two players who were unquestionably dominant. Evan Engram was elite after the catch and caught two touchdowns during a 165-yard day, the most productive game of his NFL career. But this one has to go to Trevor Lawrence, who had maybe his best game of the season after being limited all week with a toe injury.

Lawrence was seemingly perfect on Sunday. His worst throw of the game ended up a 20-yard touchdown to Zay Jones, to sum up the kind of day he had. Lawrence scored four touchdowns, made big plays in and out of structure, and would have had 400 yards passing if not for a handful of drops. Lawrence was the best player on the field on Sunday and the Titans had no answers for anything he threw at them.

Defense: Foyesade Oluokun and Travon Walker

Another tough one to hand out this week because the Jaguars had several players make statements with their performances. Andrew Wingard had an interception and a big tackle for loss of Derrick Henry; Arden Key had a sack and a fumble recovery; and Shaquille Quarterman had one of the biggest plays of the game when he forced a Henry fumble at the end of the first-half.

We will opt to split this award to two others, though: linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and rookie pass-rusher Travon Walker. Oluokun was all over the field for the Jaguars, recording 10 solo tackles and 14 combined tackles as he helped set a physical tone against Derrick Henry. Oluokun had several big tackles down the stretch, too, including one on Ryan Tannehill in the red-zone.

Then there was Walker. Walker had a big tackle of Henry in coverage, helped set up Key's sack thanks to a terrific stunt, and forced a strip-fumble on Ryan Tannehill on the second drive of the game to set up a Jaguars touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. This came after a three-and-out from the offense and helped completely shift the tide for the offense.

Special teams: Riley Patterson

Riley Patterson had one kick go out of bounds, but he did score 12 points with 3-of-3 kicking on field goals and making all three of his extra points. Jamal Agnew would have gotten the nod here if his returned touchdown wasn't negated for a holding, however.