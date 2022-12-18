Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34: Game Balls

Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.

In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' thrilling 40-34 win over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime at home and which players stood out in big ways.

Offense: Trevor Lawrence

This one is tough for a few reasons. Zay Jones caught six passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns, while also setting up the game-tying field goal in the final seconds of regulation. Then there is Christian Kirk and his six catches for 92 yards, which featured several clutch downfield grabs. Evan Engram had another big day with eight catches for 62 yards and a play on the final drive that helped preserve a timeout for the Jaguars. Travis Etienne had a 103-yard rushing day on just 19 carries, too.

But, once again, this week's award has to go to Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence turned it over twice (one interception, one fumble) but he threw two touchdowns after his pick and then led a game-tying drive after his fumble. His four touchdown performance was the first time he has ever thrown four touchdowns in a game and gives him eight touchdowns over the last two weeks. The Jaguars never seemed out of it at any point on Sunday and that is because they had Lawrence on their side. He was that good today.

Defense: Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins didn't just have his best game as a Jaguar. He had one of the best games of any defender in 2022, recording 18 combined tackles (nine solo, nine assists), two pass breakups and two interceptions, including the walk-off pick-six of Dak Prescott. Jenkins was a ball-hawk for the Jaguars, making a critical play in overtime to not only scoop the ball before it hit the ground, but to read his blocks and find the end-zone.

Other options for this week: Arden Key, who had 1.5 sacks and a tackle for loss; Foyesade Oluokun, who had 14 tackles, including a key third-down stuff of Tony Pollard and the primary block for Rayshawn Jenkins on his touchdown; and Dawuane Smoot, who had three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

Special teams: Riley Patterson

Logan Cooke had a good day punting, but this week's game ball has to go to Riley Patterson. He hasn't had many field goals this year with pressure on his shoulders, but his 48-yard field goal at the end of regulation likely would have been good from 60. He was at his best when they needed him the most.

