Jaguars 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Joins Trevor Lawrence in 2021?

Jacksonville will decide its first 53-man roster of the 2021 season on Tuesday, creating some massive decisions and questions for head coach Urban Meyer and his staff.

The 2021 NFL season is almost here.

The preseason has ended. Training camps have closed. And every single team has now turned their focus to Week 1, with the Jacksonville Jaguars gearing up to attempt to knock off the Houston Texans on the road on Sept. 12.

So, what could the Jaguars' roster look like in 13 days? With roster cuts due at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, we give our best guess as to which 53 the Jaguars will keep.

Which receivers? How many safeties? We break it all down and more in our final projection of the 53-man roster, which is subject to change following waivers.

QB (2): Trevor Lawrence (R), C.J. Beathard

It looked as if the Jaguars were on their way to holding three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster until the Gardner Minshew trade on Saturday. Now it would be a rather significant surprise if the Jaguars were to keep three quarterbacks considering the limited reps second-year quarterback and former sixth-round pick Jake Luton got throughout training camp.

Lawrence has been given the keys to the Jaguars' offense (and franchise) officially as of last week and he didn't disappoint in the preseason finale against Dallas, throwing more touchdowns than incompletions despite missing nearly his entire starting offensive line and his two top receivers. He will be the No. 1 in 2021 and every single year moving forward, a spot the Jaguars no longer have to concern themselves with.

"I’d be a half-empty guy but I was kind of fearful that he might, “what if we go again?” One thing about Trevor is that he’s played decent all three games," Meyer said on Sunday. "Preseason’s fairly new to me and I’ve learned along the way, so I would judge our preseason as a success right now."

While Beathard's play during the offseason and the start of camp wasn't exactly inspiring, he was extremely productive through the first two weeks of the preseason and earned the Jaguars' confidence in him as the backup quarterback for 2021. Luton was the Jaguars' No. 4 quarterback all the way until Minshew was traded on Saturday, so even a good performance on Sunday doesn't likely help his slim chances.

"Boy, Jake did good. He got us out of some bad situations. I thought he did really well," Meyer said. C.J. Beathard has played really well. I think he If three will be on the roster if that’s what you’re asking ... He's certainly in the mix."

RB (4 ): James Robinson, Carlos Hyde, Dare Ogunbowale, Devine Ozigbo

Running back is a position that is always hit hard by injuries, so we are going to project the Jaguars will keep four running backs and use two of them extensively on special teams. It is clear that James Robinson will make the roster as the Jaguars' starting running back, while veteran running back Carlos Hyde a lock to be Robinson's immediate backup in the aftermath of Travis Etienne's season-ending foot injury.

Dare Ogunbowale has been the Jaguars' top reserve running back behind the trio of Robinson/Hyde/Etienne all camp, and that didn't change on Sunday when he was the first running back to relieve Hyde and rotate into the game. He doesn't have the explosive skill set of Ozigbo, but he is one of the team's best special teams players and is a good pass-protector, so his spot seems safe.

The spot that is in question is the No. 4 running back spot. Ozigbo should have that role after a terrific outing against the Cowboys, which followed a similarly impressive performance against the New Orleans Saints. Ozigbo is explosive and can create yards after contact and after the catch, while also holding special teams value. He should have the edge over Nathan Cottrell, but don't be surprised if the Jaguars look at running backs on the waiver wire.

TE (3): Chris Manhertz, James O'Shaughnessy, Luke Farrell (R)

This was tough to pick just three players, but it would be hard for the Jaguars and Meyer to make an argument that there are more than three tight ends when they examine the 53 best players on their roster. Chris Manhertz and James O'Shaughnessy were always going to make the roster, but it should have helped boost the Jaguars' confidence that each performed well against the Cowboys, especially O'Shaughnessy.

The Jaguars then have some tough questions to answer. Ben Ellefson was an offseason darling but had an up-and-down camp and hasn't stood out in the preseason. Tyler Davis has produced in each game, but he is raw and likely a good candidate to get stashed on the practice squad.

Finally there is rookie fifth-round pick Luke Farrell, who has been one of the Jaguars' most surprising rookie performers in camp. Many on the outside expected for Farrell to face a big transition, but the former Ohio State tight end has flashed as a receiver and has been terrific as a blocker both in camp and the preseason. It is clear he is the No. 3 tight end right now.

What isn't clear is if the Jaguars will be comfortable with rolling with just three tight ends in an offensive scheme that seems to emphasize the position. The Jaguars have a need, but they don't exactly have the players to justify keeping a roster spot just for the sake of the scheme.

WR (6): DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault, Marvin Jones, Phillip Dorsett, Jamal Agnew, Laquon Treadwell

I have no idea what to do with the Jaguars' final receiver spot. It is obvious the first five receivers are locks to make the roster, with DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault and Marvin Jones set to be starters and Phillip Dorsett locked in as a top backup. Then there is Agnew, who is going to be the Jaguars' starting return man. But after that, things get tough.

The Jaguars essentially have to pick between Collin Johnson, Pharoh Cooper, Laquon Treadwell, Jeff Cotton Jr., and Tavon Austin. Austin would get this spot if he wasn't injured, but the Jaguars can potentially stash him. Cooper had a terrific game on Sunday and is the Jaguars' backup returner, so he has a fighting chance to make the roster. Cotton Jr. and Treadwell each caught preseason scores, while Treadwell also showed off his blocking and special teams ability against the Cowboys.

Johnson is the most talented of this group, but things just keep trending the wrong way. He hasn't produced in the preseason despite being given chances with the first two units, something none of the other backup receivers named can say. Everyone in this group produced and made plays in those three games outside of Johnson, which matters. If it was me, I would give Johnson the final spot, but Treadwell's strong camp and special teams play makes me hesitantly give it to him instead.

OL (9): Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, A.J. Cann, Jawaan Taylor, Walker Little (R), Tyler Shatley, Ben Bartch, Will Richardson Jr.

The only name that really may stick out to people is the final one: Will Richardson Jr. Otherwise, the Jaguars' offensive line has been the easiest unit to project ever since the final pieces came together following the end of the 2021 NFL Draft with backup left tackle Walker Little. Little has played more than any other lineman on the team this preseason, starting the last two games, but it is clear the Jaguars are set to roll with Cam Robinson as the Week 1 starter. Still, they have their two left tackles.

At the guard spots, the Jaguars have their starters in Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann. Ben Bartch has been Norwell's immediate backup in camp and has taken the majority of the reps at left guard in the preseason and training camp due to Norwell's shoulder injury, though Bartch missed Sunday's game with an injury of his own.

At center, the Jaguars are once again anchored by Brandon Linder, their best lineman, and Tyler Shatley, their top backup. Shatley has experience all over the interior, so he could fill in at guard if it is ever needed, though history shows the Jaguars will likely need him to start at center at some point during the season.

Finally, there is Richardson, the fourth-year offensive lineman who has been used at right tackle, right guard, and left tackle throughout his career. Richardson didn't play any right guard in camp but stepped into the role on Sunday when Cann was placed on the COVID-19 list, leading to high praise from Meyer at multiple points. The staff is high on Richardson and his versatility makes him a valuable backup.

DL (7): Roy Robertson-Harris, Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton, Jay Tufele (R), Taven Bryan, Adam Gotsis, Doug Costin

The Jaguars' starting defensive line is in place; DaVon Hamilton at nose tackle, with Malcom Brown and Roy Robertson-Harris flanking him at the other two interior spots in the 3-4 scheme. Each of the three has impressed both in camp and in the preseason, and are three of the biggest reasons the Jaguars have dramatically improved the state of their run defense.

"I’d like to compliment the whole defensive front. It’s been three weeks in a row that we’ve won the line of scrimmage," Meyer said on Sunday. "DaVon, he’s a big part of this defense. Joe [Cullen], calling the style of defense we’ve played – big, thick cats that can control the line of scrimmage and he’s a big part of that. So is Malcolm [Brown].

It is after that group where things get interesting. Jay Tufele is a fourth-round pick who has impressed in camp and the preseason, so he should be expected to remain on the roster. Taven Bryan has an explosive skill set and has likely done enough to make a larger impression than Doug Costin (who is a good player) and Daniel Ekuale. Bryan has repeatedly gotten praise from the Jaguars' coaching staff and he did show tangible improvement over the last two weeks of the preseason.

Adam Gotsis makes the most sense as the final defensive lineman because he is a top-notch run defender who has found some success in the scheme, but the Jaguars do have options if they want to emphasize size over scheme fit.

EDGE (5): Josh Allen, Dawuane Smoot, K'Lavon Chaisson (SLB), Jihad Ward, Jordan Smith (R)

Most of the players here are edge defenders by default, with K'Lavon Chaisson playing more of a strong side linebacker role than a true pass-rushing role like he played in 2020 as a rookie. Dawuane Smoot and Jihad Ward are both candidates to start across from Josh Allen in Week 1, with each having strong preseasons and playing meaningful snaps in all three weeks. Plus, each has the versatility to line up between the tackles, giving the Jaguars more flexibility with their interior defensive line.

Jordan Smith is a raw pass-rusher who likely isn't as prepared to make an impact as a veteran like Lerentee McCray, but Smith has flashed throughout camp and the preseason and it is hard to imagine the Jaguars would subject a fourth-round pick whom they traded up for to waivers. McCray has more special teams value, but Smith offers a higher ceiling on defense and the Jaguars can mitigate the loss of McCray's special teams value elsewhere.

LB (4): Myles Jack, Damien Wilson, Shaquille Quarterman, Dakota Allen

It would be somewhat bold to enter a season with just four off-ball linebackers on the roster, but the Jaguars are a special case. They have Myles Jack and Damien Wilson locked in as starting linebackers in their scheme, but the Jaguars don't seem to be as reliant on linebacker depth in this scheme, at least when compared to their past defensive schemes.

Throughout the entire preseason, the Jaguars have moved to a dime defense in third-down and obvious passing situations. They have brought a third safety onto the field, taking off a linebacker (always Wilson or the other MIKE on the field). As a result, the Jaguars ask for less from their linebackers than most other defenses because only one linebacker can truly be defined as an every-down player, making it easier for the Jaguars to enter the season with smaller numbers at the position.

Shaquille Quarterman is clearly the Jaguars' top backup linebacker and is a favorite of the staff. Since he holds special teams value, he is a lock to make the roster, especially in the aftermath of the Joe Schobert trade. Dakota Allen is likely the next best linebacker on the team and offers similar special teams value, giving him an edge over Quincy Williams. Chapelle Russell is a name to watch if the team carries five linebackers, but the depth at safety could make this tough to do.

CB (5): Shaquill Griffin, CJ Henderson, Tyson Campbell (R), Sidney Jones, Tre Herndon

There are no real surprises here. Shaquill Griffin, CJ Henderson and Tyson Campbell (the No. 33 overall pick in April) are locked in both in terms of roster spots and likely in starting roles. Sidney Jones appears to be the Jaguars' top backup cornerback, taking reps both on the outside and the inside throughout camp and the preseason. Tre Herndon was pushing for a starting spot as the team's nickel cornerback before an injury in the first preseason game, so a healthy Herdnon likely still factors into the cornerback rotation.

If the Jaguars were to carry six cornerbacks, it would make sense for the Jaguars to take 2020 seventh-round pick Chris Claybrooks into the season as one of their backups. Claybrooks has special teams value both as a returner and a gunner and has impressed in coverage during the preseason. Claybrooks has played well enough to earn a spot on the roster, it just remains to be seen if there is actually any room for him on the 53-man roster.

S (5): Rayshawn Jenkins, Andre Cisco (R), Rudy Ford, Jarrod Wilson, Daniel Thomas

Good luck figuring out the Jaguars' safety position. After starting free safety Rayshawn Jenkins, it is anyone's guess as to how the Jaguars will prioritize their safeties. They have started both Josh Jones and Jarrod Wilson in the preseason, while Rudy Ford has been their defacto dime safety and Andre Cisco is a third-round rookie who has flashed a high-ceiling skill set. Finally, there is Andrew Wingard and Daniel Thomas, two young and athletic safeties with special teams value who play at 100 miles per hour at all times.

“That group is probably the most consistent group right now. We have DT [Daniel Thomas] back and he played exceptionally well on special teams," Meyer said last week.

"That’s tough because you have to numbers crunch at that position. Those are all NFL players. If they’re not here, they’re going to get picked up. They’re really good players, so who is that guy? [Andre] Cisco’s another guy that just keeps getting better and better and better. J-Dub probably played his best game. He’s been dinged up since we got here in the spring. He was a little dinged and then COVID hit him. But he was special teams player of the week, had two tackles on kickoff. He was on two reps and got two tackles and he played good in the backend.”

My gut feel as of right now is the Jaguars see Cisco, Ford and Jenkins as locks, while Wilson has done enough on defense and special teams in the preseason to earn a role. Josh Jones has been a bit phased out as the preseason has progressed, while Wingard has picked up two special teams penalties. The Jaguars could go with any one of the three, but Thomas has the most positive momentum.

Specialists (3): K Josh Lambo, P Logan Cooke, LS Ross Matiscik

Does anything really have to be said here at this point about the Jaguars' specialists? Josh Lambo struggled through much of camp and the preseason, but then went 2 for 2 on field goals on Sunday and got a vote of confidence from Urban Meyer. Meyer pointed out bluntly that Cooke didn't play well in Week 2 of the preseason, but Meyer has also said he expects Cooke to be among the best punters in the NFL. Then there is Ross Matiscik, who does his job so well that we have no real analysis to give.