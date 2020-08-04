Jaguars Activate Starting QB Gardner Minshew II From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Fewer than 48 hours after Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew was placed on the newly-created Reserve/COVID-19 list, he has been activated from it. The Jaguars announced Tuesday morning that Minshew had been placed back on the active roster.

Also activated off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday was second-year safety Andrew Wingard, who was placed on the list on Sunday with Minshew, tight end Charles Jones, wide receiver Michael Walker and running back Ryquell Armstead.

Minshew was the second starting quarterback in the league to be placed on the list this year, following Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford has not yet been activated, so Minshew is the first starting signal-caller to come off of the list.

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19," the Jaguars said in a statement on Sunday to provide clarity about the new list.

"Clubs, club personnel, other players and player-agents are not permitted to disclose a player’s reason for placement on Reserve/COVID-19 or a player’s status with regard to such illness. However, players are permitted to disclose their own medical information."

Jacksonville now has six players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and, overall, has had 12 different players land on the list.

RB Ryquell Armstead

TE Charles Jones

WR Michael Walker

CB Parry Nickerson

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

OL Ryan Pope

The Jaguars entered this week with the most players in the league having been placed on the new list, but head coach Doug Marrone said during his virtual press conference with local media on Monday that he isn't concerned with the numbers or with how the Jaguars have been operating during training camp thus far.

“I think they are [being careful]. Some of the things that occur can happen to any of us," Marrone said. "I think these lessons that we are learning now is something that is going to be more beneficial for us when the season comes. I think that to go through it and experience it, I do not think anyone is being negligent. I really don’t believe that. Everyone understands what is at stake, a roster spot or what is going on or missing time.

"I really can’t answer those questions. Guys are coming from all over the country. Like I said before, even for myself, you look at some families that are friends of mine and all of their children are playing AAU sports and going into gyms before you reported. Some people have masks, some people don’t. We see it in the media all the time. You just have to be aware of your surroundings and where you are in a lot of different ways that you could come in contact with this virus. I feel good. I really do [feel good] about how we are trying to educate our players, and I feel good about how they are responding. Sometimes it’s just bad luck.”