Jaguars Activate Jarrod Wilson and Chris Claybrooks From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Jaguars will be getting two players in the secondary back on the first day of pads.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be getting a pair of players back in the secondary, with the team announcing Tuesday cornerback Chris Claybrooks and safety Jarrod Wilson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Wilson has started at safety and been steady contributor for the Jaguars for the past two seasons. In that span, the former undrafted free agent started 28 of 32 possible games and recording 148 tackles, seven pass deflections and three interceptions.

Wilson is the most experienced of the Jaguars' safety group, with the team having a room consisting of a rookie, a second-year veteran and a pair of third-year veterans.

Claybrooks was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the previous regime. He was primarily drafted to be a return man and accumulated 190 yards. He saw his most action at cornerback in his 13 games, starting four at corner and finishing the season with 38 tackles and three passes defended.

Wilson and Claybrooks will be returning the same day the Jaguars are set to put on pads for the first time. The Jaguars will hold their sixth training camp practice at 9:45 a.m. at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex at TIAA Bank Field.

The Jaguars currently have two players still on the Covid-19 list in cornerback CJ Henderson and quarterback C.J. Beathard.