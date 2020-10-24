Jaguars Activate Devine Ozigbo, Place Chris Thompson on COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated second year running back Devine Ozigbo to the active roster and elevated safety Doug Middleton and tight end Eric Saubert, while also placing Chris Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced on Saturday.

Ozigbo (hamstring) had been moved to the reserve/injured-designated for return list and then was moved to the active roster after the Jags placed veteran running back Chris Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list today (Saturday).

A second-year running back, Ozigbo was among the team's most impressive players during training camp but a hamstring injury has prevented him from debuting in 2020. Jacksonville's run game has exclusively featured James Robinson to this point so it remains to be seen what kind of role Ozigbo will have in the offense early on.

Thompson is second among the team's running backs in snaps played so far this season. He has served as primarily the team's third-down back, catching a red zone touchdown in Week 2. Thompson has 6 carries for 17 yards and 16 receptions for 111 yards this season.

Jacksonville has also utilized their two practice squad standard elevation spots on Middleton and Saubert.

As explained by the Jags, pulling from the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement:

"In accordance with Article 33, Section 5 of the 2020 CBA, each club may elevate a maximum of two players each week from its practice squad to its active/inactive List as a 54th or 55th player without the player first terminating his practice squad contract.

Any elevated practice squad player shall automatically revert to the club’s practice squad at 4 p.m. ET on the first business day following such game without being subject to waivers.

A practice squad player may be elevated to a club’s active/inactive list as a 54th or 55th player for a maximum of two regular season or postseason games.

If a Practice Squad player is elevated to a club’s active/inactive List as a 54th or 55th player for any regular season game, the player’s weekly compensation specified in Paragraph 4 of the practice squad player contract will be adjusted to one-seventeenth (1/17th) of the Paragraph 5 minimum salary for players on a club’s active/inactive list with the practice squad player’s number of credited seasons for such game."

The Jaguars now have 55 players on their active/inactive list for tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.