SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Activate Devine Ozigbo, Place Chris Thompson on COVID-19 List

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated second year running back Devine Ozigbo to the active roster and elevated safety Doug Middleton and tight end Eric Saubert, while also placing Chris Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced on Saturday. 

Ozigbo (hamstring) had been moved to the reserve/injured-designated for return list and then was moved to the active roster after the Jags placed veteran running back Chris Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list today (Saturday). 

A second-year running back, Ozigbo was among the team's most impressive players during training camp but a hamstring injury has prevented him from debuting in 2020. Jacksonville's run game has exclusively featured James Robinson to this point so it remains to be seen what kind of role Ozigbo will have in the offense early on.

Thompson is second among the team's running backs in snaps played so far this season. He has served as primarily the team's third-down back, catching a red zone touchdown in Week 2. Thompson has 6 carries for 17 yards and 16 receptions for 111 yards this season. 

Jacksonville has also utilized their two practice squad standard elevation spots on Middleton and Saubert.

As explained by the Jags, pulling from the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement:

"In accordance with Article 33, Section 5 of the 2020 CBA, each club may elevate a maximum of two players each week from its practice squad to its active/inactive List as a 54th or 55th player without the player first terminating his practice squad contract.

Any elevated practice squad player shall automatically revert to the club’s practice squad at 4 p.m. ET on the first business day following such game without being subject to waivers.

A practice squad player may be elevated to a club’s active/inactive list as a 54th or 55th player for a maximum of two regular season or postseason games.

If a Practice Squad player is elevated to a club’s active/inactive List as a 54th or 55th player for any regular season game, the player’s weekly compensation specified in Paragraph 4 of the practice squad player contract will be adjusted to one-seventeenth (1/17th) of the Paragraph 5 minimum salary for players on a club’s active/inactive list with the practice squad player’s number of credited seasons for such game."

The Jaguars now have 55 players on their active/inactive list for tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ex-Jaguars HC Gus Bradley Comments on Facing Former Team in Week 7

Gus Bradley knows the Jaguars have changed a lot since the last time he coached them -- in fact, only a handful of players remain from his tenure.

John Shipley

Jaguars to See a Familiar Defense Against Chargers: Who Has the Edge?

Gus Bradley and his Cover 3 defense still have a lasting mark in Jacksonville, years after his departure from the Jaguars.

John Shipley

Inside AFC South: Which Contract Year Players Have Stood Out?

With a number of high-profile players entering contract years, who has stood out the most in the AFC South in 2020?

John Shipley

Jaguars Week 6 Rookie Report: Rookie Class Gets Significant Snaps Vs. Lions

How did each of Jacksonville's rookies perform in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions? We take a look at each case here.

John Shipley

Josh Allen's Advice to Jaguars' Rookie K'Lavon Chaisson

One year ago, Josh Allen was in a similar spot as the one K'Lavon Chaisson is in right now. What advice does he have to help his rookie teammate?

John Shipley

Jaguars Injury Update: Jack, Eifert, Wilson Ruled Out Vs. Chargers, Cann Ruled Questionable

Two starters on defense and one on defense will be unavailable for the Jaguars this weekend, while right guard A.J. Cann is questionable.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Josh Allen and Josh Lambo to Officially Return For Chargers Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars will return starters, defensive end Josh Allen and kicker Josh Lambo for their Sunday afternoon matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

KassidyHill

Jaguars DC Todd Wash: ’Doug’s [Marrone] Got to Do What’s Best for the Organization'

Doug Marrone gave Todd Wash a vote of confidence last week, a move the defensive coordinator understands but knows may not ultimately matter.

John Shipley

Jaguars Defensive Keys Vs. the Chargers and Rookie Sensation Justin Herbert

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on rookie quarterback sensation Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. To keep him from getting his first win, it will take these three defensive keys.

KassidyHill

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars Vs. Chargers

Who should we expect to be the primary ball-carriers for the Chargers on Sunday? Where does Justin Herbert still need to improve? We break it all down here.

John Shipley