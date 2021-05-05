Jaguars' Adam Gotsis On Being Australia's Highest Drafted Player and What's Next For 2021 Draft Class

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis' is an Australian native and the highest player to ever be drafted from the country. With the 2021 NFL Draft wrapped up, Gotsis reflects on his own draft night, and what it teaches him about the future of the Jaguars.

The NFL Draft can change a franchise, a town, a life. It can build hope and bring security to a staff or a family. It’s the culmination of waiting for teams and work for players. It’s the hinge on which so many club’s and athletes mark their lives.

The excitement surrounding the 2021 NFL Draft is still surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars, what with the pick of quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall. But it also serves as that time of year yet again when players look back to their own draft night, and how their lives changed.

For Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis, the NFL Draft was more than just the pinnacle of a career dream; it was confirmation of a transcontinental journey that was worth the move.

Gotsis is the highest ever Australian native to be drafted in the NFL, taken in the second round—63rd overall—of the 2016 draft by the Denver Bronco’s. The Georgia Tech alum joined the Jaguars before 2020 season as a free agent on a one year deal; in 2020 he posted 37 tackles and three passes defended. He re-signed with the club this March.

Gotsis tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL encourages teams to sign International players, through the International Player Pathway Program. The program allows an extra roster spot through training camp and on the practice squad, as an incentive for those clubs who sign International athletes. The program was started in 2017 and four teams were beneficiaries this offseason (a rundown draw determines the division each year). But Gotsis, who was drafted in 2016, had to get to this spot the old-fashioned way, through college and a draft process. It's a reminder for those back home to work no matter what.

He and his wife welcomed their second child this offseason. The arrival, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, meant he wasn’t able to return home down under like he normally would after the season’s conclusion. But when he does fly back in to Australia, it’s as someone who can serve as an example for those wanting to follow their own dream. If that includes American Football, even better.

“I just try and mentor and advise, or just kind of give them any piece of advice just for life. I think more than anything, just showing that to me, I never even knew that I was gonna make it here and be drafted and do all these things. That's something that you're not even thinking about, you’re just thinking one step at a time. Like I got to get my foot in the door and get to college first before I even think about NFL. And that's the reality of things since everyone wants to be a NFL player but, you know there’s steps to it. Part of that is doing the little tedious things along the way.

"So a lot of things I go back home and advise guys on just, you know, the life choices more like ‘hey you got a chance to get a hell of an education for one, you know, paid for. And secondly you get a chance to go play professional sport.’

“And I know a lot of those kids that are coming over [to America] had dreams of playing sport in Australia—I mean I grew up wanting to play, Aussi rules—or soccer or basketball for Australia; or rugby or soccer, you that's what you grew up wanting to play. So just more opening their eyes and understanding that there's a process to it and to just start turning some gears in heads, is what I like to get home and talk to the young guys about.”

Gotsis’ steps were labored, almost tripping up the defensive end with an ACL injury his senior year at Georgia Tech. Gotsis wasn’t even sure he’d be drafted at all, much less on Day Two. And the lack of connection with staffs that comes from recruiting meant he was asking scouts to rely purely on three short years of tape…at a new position…in a sport he was still learning.

“I remember sitting there that night…night two,” recalls Gotsis for Jaguar Report.

“I had a bunch of friends over and had both my younger twin sisters and my older brother there. And the plan was like ‘let's just, you know, let's be here, be with each other. If I get drafted. Awesome. If not, you know, we can still have a good night just hanging out and just, you know, shooting the junk.

“I didn't really like stress it too much where I was going to end up; if I got drafted, if I went undrafted. I knew, you know, I did everything I could, up until the moment I got injured so I kind of just left it in God's hands.

“It's something that I'll never forget. I'm glad I got to have a lot of friends stay with me and my family there with me and you know I think regardless what happened, whatever happened if I got drafted or not, you know, it's those people that were around me, that were always proud of me, always supported me through everything and they’re still people that I have my life now.”

While they were sitting there, “shooting the junk,” Gotsis received a phone call. On the other end was Bronco’s legend and current Director of Football Operations in Denver, John Elway. For someone who grew up on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, that’s a conversation that has come to mean more over the years.

“I think it's kind of registered a bit more now, a few years post that night. You know that night there's so much emotion, so much stuff, you’re on the phone with Elway and then 10 minutes later, you're on the phone to the defensive coordinator, then you're on the phone to travel, then your agents calling you.

“That's a big blur that, you know, that's something, looking back that really those moments—when I'm on the phone there—now, it’s like I can see it slowed down, I can replay those moments and they mean more.”

Gotsis spent four years with the Bronco's after they drafted him in the 2nd round of the 2016 draft. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Gotsis made it through that blur and now has five years of experience and perspective—along with the 37 tackles and three passes defended he posted with the Jaguars last season. It’s a blur that many draftees and signed undrafted free agents are currently stumbling through; moving to their new city, starting the next phase of their life and making the jump from amateur to professional. With his own perspective, Gotsis can see what’s next for the Jaguars draft class which includes Lawrence and nine others.

“It's exciting man; we’re adding some value to our team,” predicted Gotsis. But he also has a message for the six UDFA’s the team signed.

“For all the guys that don't get picked up it's not the end of your road either. You know the work, the work is still there…it doesn't matter whether you're drafted, undrafted whatever. You just need an opportunity to be in front of someone and then whatever you do with that, that opportunity leads you to the next.

“It’s gonna be an awesome year for the Jags so I definitely know that.”