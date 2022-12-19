Jaguars Add 6th-Round CB Gregory Junior to Active Roster

The sixth-round pick has a chance to make his NFL debut this Thursday against the Jets.

The Jacksonville Jaguars may see the final member of their 2022 draft class make his debut to end the season.

After spending the first 15 weeks of the regular season on the practice squad, sixth-round rookie cornerback Gregory Junior was officially added to the active roster on Monday afternoon.

Originally drafted in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jaguars, Junior became the first player ever drafted from Ouachita Baptist University. He has spent the 2022 season on the Jaguars practice squad. In his senior year, Junior appeared in 11 games and totaled 46 tackles (33 solo) and seven passes defensed.

To make room for Junior on the roster, the Jaguars waived safety Tyree Gillespie, who had been used on and off as a special teams player this season.

The Jaguars now have two rookie cornerbacks on their 53-man roster with Junior and seventh-round selection Montaric Brown. Brown has appeared in eight games for the Jaguars this season and started one.

The Jaguars have used a number of combinations at cornerback since Shaquill Griffin went on injured reserve with a back injury in Week 7. In recent weeks, the Jaguars have had Tre Herndon man the slot role while Darious Williams has moved outside across Tyson Campbell.

“You’re always wanting just one guy to take the lead, but right now, we’re just trying to find a guy," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said in Week 14.

"We’re out there and putting guys, and they’re doing a good job of coming in here, working extra after practice trying to understand their deficiencies and what they need to get better at, which we all do. Just trying to continue to improve.”