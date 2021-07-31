Jaguars Add Another WR With Second-Year Jeff Cotton

The Jacksonville Jaguars are working to replenish their receiver room, adding former undrafted free agent Jeff Cotton on Saturday. He's the second receiver added in two days.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed wide receiver Jeff Cotton, the team announced today (Saturday).

Cotton (6-2, 206) first entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, when he signed with the Los Angles Chargers. Cotton spent the entirety of last season on the team’s practice squad.

An Idaho alum, Cotton hauled in 137 catches for 1,797 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons (2018-19) for the Vandals.

Originally from Tucson, Ariz., Cotton attended Mountain View High School and earned first-team all-region and First Team All-Southern Arizona honors as a senior. He finished his senior season with 43 receptions for 847 yards and six touchdowns.

The move comes as the Jaguars receiver room has lost some bodies during training camp. Practice squad receiver Josh Hammond and rookie undrafted free agent Josh Imatorbhebhe were both seen at practice on Saturday but without helmets. Neither practiced. Jamal Agnew worked off to the side, but never with the team.

After Saturday's training camp practice, head coach Urban Meyer alluded to the need for more receiver bodies when explaining why the Jaguars cut kicker Aldrick Rosas.

"Rosas also had an injury that we had to make—we were down a couple at receiver so—I really liked Rosas, so not sure of the future. [General Manager] Trent [Baalke] and I will discuss that," Meyer told local reporters.

The Jaguars put significant emphasis on the receiver room in the offseason as well, signing former Detroit Lion Marvin Jones Jr. The club then added notable names like Phillip Dorsett II and Laquon Treadwell in free agency. One day ago, Friday, the club signed free agent Tevin Jones.