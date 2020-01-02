JaguarMaven
Jaguars Add Josh Jones, 7 Other Players to Offseason Roster

John Shipley

Heading into an important offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday they have added to their roster, making eight new additions to the team. 

Amongst those new additions includes Josh Jones, a fourth-year safety the Jaguars claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Jones is a former second-round pick out of NC State, the 61st overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. Jones started 12 games for Green Bay over two seasons and played in six games with Dallas.

Jones, 6-2, 220, has played in 35 career NFL games (12 starts) and accumulated 119 tackles (93 solo), seven passes defended, 3.0 sacks and one INT

In addition to Jones, the Jaguars have signed first-year kicker Jon Brown, rookie offensive lineman Blake Hance, rookie defensive end Chuck Harris, fourth-year wide receiver Charone Peake, first-year offensive lineman Ryan Pope, third-year defensive tackle Brian Price and rookie cornerback Jayson Stanley to reserve/future contracts, 

"Brown, 5-10, 195, originally entered the NFL in 2016 after signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted rookie free agent," the Jaguars said in a release. "He connected on all six of his field goal attempts during the 2018 preseason with the Bengals, including a 55-yard attempt, prior to being waived on Sept. 1, 2018."

"Peake, 6-2, 209 entered the NFL with the New York Jets as a seventh-round selection (241st overall) in 2016," the Jaguars said. "He played in 31 games (one start) with the Jets from 2016-18 and caught 22 passes for 214 yards, including 19 receptions for 186 yards as a rookie in 2016. In 2018, Peake was a key contributor on special teams and finished with 11 special teams tackles."

The rest of the players added to the offseason roster spent time with Jacksonville's practice squad during the regular season. Hance spent the entire 2019 season with Jacksonville, while each of the others signed to the practice squad after Oct. 23.

