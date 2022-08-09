Jaguars Add Rookie QB EJ Perry Back to Roster

EJ Perry is returning to Jacksonville.

After the Jaguars waived Perry with an injury designation on the day before the first training camp practice, the undrafted rookie quarterback from Brown is returning to Doug Pederson's squad for a second stint.

The Jaguars' staff has been high on Perry as a fourth quarterback since the draft, but the rookie suffered a hamstring injury in between OTAs and training camp that forced him to the sidelines.

The Jaguars signed former USFL starter and NFL backup Kyle Sloter as their No. 4 quarterback ahead of camp and have turned to third-year quarterback Jake Luton as their No. 3 passer. Sloter has received limited reps this week, though, while Luton has still gotten his fair share of reps with the backups on offense, which culminated in Sloter's release in Tuesday.

"Again, the quarterback position, I’ve always sort of adopted the philosophy of if you can find a guy that can come in, whether he’s your third or your fourth guy, and add the competition, add the value, I keep bringing that up, but that’s what we do," Pederson said during rookie minicamp in May.

"When you can get a guy like [Perry] in here, we loved his tape. He was a guy that we even had [Quarterbacks Coach] Mike McCoy, [Assistant Quarterbacks Coach] Andrew Breiner, some of my assistant coaches talk to prior to the draft and had some meeting time with him and just get to know him a little bit. Then we were fortunate to get him and get him in here and get him going.”

Perry received the second-largest guaranteed contract among undrafted quarterbacks, with only Carson Strong of the Philadelphia Eagles receiving more ($320k). Among all undrafted free agents, Perry received the third-most guaranteed money and the same amount as fellow Jags signee Kevin Austin, a wide receiver out of Notre Dame.

Perry spent the first two years of his college career as a backup quarterback at Boston College before transferring to Brown and putting up huge numbers. He led the FCS in total offense in his first year as a starter in 2019, completing 60.1% of his passes for 2,948 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while also rushing for 730 yards and eight touchdowns.

Brown was then a Third-Team All-American in 2021, passing for 3,033 yards and 23 touchdowns while leading the team in rushing for the second year in a row with 402 yards and seven touchdowns.