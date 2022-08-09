Skip to main content

Jaguars Add Rookie QB EJ Perry Back to Roster

The former undrafted free agent signing is starting his second stint with the Jaguars.

EJ Perry is returning to Jacksonville. 

After the Jaguars waived Perry with an injury designation on the day before the first training camp practice, the undrafted rookie quarterback from Brown is returning to Doug Pederson's squad for a second stint. 

The Jaguars' staff has been high on Perry as a fourth quarterback since the draft, but the rookie suffered a hamstring injury in between OTAs and training camp that forced him to the sidelines. 

The Jaguars signed former USFL starter and NFL backup Kyle Sloter as their No. 4 quarterback ahead of camp and have turned to third-year quarterback Jake Luton as their No. 3 passer. Sloter has received limited reps this week, though, while Luton has still gotten his fair share of reps with the backups on offense, which culminated in Sloter's release in Tuesday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Again, the quarterback position, I’ve always sort of adopted the philosophy of if you can find a guy that can come in, whether he’s your third or your fourth guy, and add the competition, add the value, I keep bringing that up, but that’s what we do," Pederson said during rookie minicamp in May.

"When you can get a guy like [Perry] in here, we loved his tape. He was a guy that we even had [Quarterbacks Coach] Mike McCoy, [Assistant Quarterbacks Coach] Andrew Breiner, some of my assistant coaches talk to prior to the draft and had some meeting time with him and just get to know him a little bit. Then we were fortunate to get him and get him in here and get him going.”

Perry received the second-largest guaranteed contract among undrafted quarterbacks, with only Carson Strong of the Philadelphia Eagles receiving more ($320k). Among all undrafted free agents, Perry received the third-most guaranteed money and the same amount as fellow Jags signee Kevin Austin, a wide receiver out of Notre Dame.

Perry spent the first two years of his college career as a backup quarterback at Boston College before transferring to Brown and putting up huge numbers. He led the FCS in total offense in his first year as a starter in 2019, completing 60.1% of his passes for 2,948 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while also rushing for 730 yards and eight touchdowns.

Brown was then a Third-Team All-American in 2021, passing for 3,033 yards and 23 touchdowns while leading the team in rushing for the second year in a row with 402 yards and seven touchdowns.

8y9tfH6g
Duval Insider+

Jaguars Training Camp: How Trevor Lawrence Is Taking the Next Step

By John Shipley7 hours ago
USATSI_18796797_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Jaguars Training Camp, Day 10: Zay Jones, Christian Kirk Steal the Show

By John Shipley22 hours ago
C4A3648B-FE39-40F2-8EEC-952FA39C0A83
News

Jaguars Training Camp: Etienne Embracing Physicality After Lengthy Absence

By Brett HawnAug 7, 2022 8:22 PM EDT
USATSI_18819864_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars Training Camp: Doug Pederson’s Hall Of Fame Game Analysis

By Brett HawnAug 7, 2022 4:20 PM EDT
USATSI_18796811_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Jaguars Training Camp, Day 9: Cisco and Etienne Make Big Plays in Hard-Hitting Day

By John ShipleyAug 7, 2022 3:17 PM EDT
USATSI_18828165_168388385_lowres
News

Tony Boselli Officially Becomes First Jaguar Enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

By John ShipleyAug 6, 2022 2:21 PM EDT
USATSI_18820832_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Winners and Losers From Jaguars' Hall of Fame Game Loss to Raiders

By John ShipleyAug 6, 2022 10:16 AM EDT
USATSI_18806470_168388385_lowres
News

Doug Pederson Breaks Down Jaguars’ Travon Walker’s Debut: ‘He Is Going To Be Fun To Watch’

By John ShipleyAug 5, 2022 11:18 AM EDT