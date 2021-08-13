Jaguars Agree to Trade Joe Schobert to Steelers

The veteran linebacker is heading back to the AFC North after just one season in Jacksonville, the next big move of the Urban Meyer era.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made another big move as they attempt to march further and further away from last season's 1-15 failure, reportedly trading inside linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eric Dillard of the Bold Take Pod was the first to report the trade, which Jaguar Report has confirmed. Megan Schobert, Joe Schobert's wife, also strongly hinted at the move on social media.

The Jaguars' decision to trade Schobert comes just one year after the sixth-year linebacker signed with the team in the final year of the Dave Caldwell and Doug Marrone regime. Schobert agreed to terms with the Jaguars last March for a five-year, $53.75 million contract which included a $12 million signing bonus and $21.5 million guaranteed.

With Schobert now on the move, the Jaguars are slated to start veteran middle linebacker Damien Wilson at the MIKE spot across from Myles Jack. The Jaguars signed Wilson this offseason and have been high on his leadership ability and run defense.

Schobert started all 16 games for the Jaguars last year, recording 141 tackles, six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions. He was the jewel of the team's small free agency class in 2020, but the Jaguars moved to a new scheme, coaching staff and front office this offseason, signaling a change to all parts of the team.

Schobert, who spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, will now head back to the AFC North after one year in the AFC South. And with his departure, Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke have moved away from yet another acquisition of the former regime, though Baalke was a high-ranking member of the Jaguars' front office and pro personnel department in 2020 when Schobert signed with the team.

It remains to be seen what kind of compensation the Jaguars will get for Schobert, but it is clear Meyer and Baalke are not afraid to move on from past investments, even major ones like Schobert.

The Jaguars will host the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field for the preseason opener on Saturday at 7 p.m.