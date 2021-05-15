Jaguars Announce 18 Players Participating in Rookie Minicamp, Numbers for UDFAs

The following 18 players will be participating in Jacksonville's first rookie minicamp under Urban Meyer.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have unveiled their official 18-player roster for this weekend's rookie minicamp, with nine draft picks, six undrafted free agents, and three first-year players who have spent time on the practice squad.

The entire list of the players participating in Jacksonville's rookie minicamp -- along with their newly assigned jersey number -- is below.

RB Travis Etienne, No. 1

WR Jalen Camp, No. 12

QB Trevor Lawrence, No. 16

CB DJ Daniel, No. 31

CB Tyson Campbell, No. 32

S Andre Cisco, No. 38

CB Corey Straughter, No. 43

LB Dylan Moses, No. 57

OL Austen Pleasants, No. 64

OL Walker Little, No. 72

DL Kenny Randall, No. 79

WR Josh Hammond, No. 81

WR Tim Jones, No. 83

WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, No. 88

TE Luke Farrell, No. 89

DE Aaron Patrick, No. 91

DE Jordan Smith, No. 92

DL Jay Tufelle, No. 97.

The Jaguars will see No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence take the practice field for the first time as a Jaguar on Saturday. He will be limited due to his recovery from an offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, but the most hyped passer in a decade will be donning a Jaguars helmet and red No. 16 jersey on Saturday.

Joining Lawrence on the field will be a fellow first-round pick and Clemson alum Travis Etienne (No. 25 overall pick), cornerback Tyson Campbell, tackle Walker Little, safety Andre Cisco, defensive lineman Jay Tufele, edge defender Jordan Smith, tight end Luke Farrell, and wide receiver Jalen Camp.

The six undrafted players set to take part in minicamp are linebacker Dylan Moses, defensive lineman Kenny Randall, wide receiver Tim Jones, wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, cornerback DJ Daniel, and cornerback Corey Slaughter.

The Jaguars will not have any tryout players participating, instead allowing three first-year players a chance to hit the field in wide receiver Josh Hammond, offensive lineman Austen Pleasants, and edge defender Aaron Patrick.