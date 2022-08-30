Skip to main content

Jaguars Announce 2022 53-Man Roster

The Jaguars have their first roster under head coach Doug Pederson.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their first 53-man roster under Doug Pederson. 

The Jaguars made a series of tough cuts and releases over the last two days, bringing the Jaguars down to 53 players entering their preparation for the Washington Commanders.

Following the cuts, here is how the 53-man roster now sits for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

QB (2):

  1. Trevor Lawrence 
  2. C.J. Beathard

Rookie quarterback E.J. Perry was waived and is expected to join the practice squad.

RB (3):

  1. James Robinson
  2. Travis Etienne
  3. Snoop Conner (R)

The Jaguars will enter the waiver period with just three running backs after waiving Mekhi Sargent and Ryquell Armstead.

TE (4):

  1. Evan Engram
  2. Chris Manhertz
  3. Dan Arnold
  4. Luke Farrell 

The lone tight end released by the Jaguars, Gerrrit Prince, is expected to join the practice squad.

WR (5):

  1. Christian Kirk
  2. Zay Jones
  3. Marvin Jones
  4. Jamal Agnew
  5. Tim Jones

Could the Jaguars be players for a wide receiver on the waiver wire? Tampa Bay's Tyler Johnson is likely the top option.

OL (9):

  1. Cam Robinson
  2. Ben Bartch
  3. Luke Fortner (R)
  4. Brandon Scherff
  5. Jawaan Taylor
  6. Walker Little 
  7. Tyler Shatley
  8. Cole Van Lanen
  9. Will Richardson Jr.
Will Richardson has dealt with an ankle injury in recent weeks and could be placed on IR, freeing up a spot.

DL (6)

  1. Roy Robertson-Harris
  2. Foley Fatukasi
  3. DaVon Hamilton
  4. Adam Gotsis
  5. Arden Key
  6. Dawuane Smoot

The Jaguars have no true backup at nose tackle after waiving Jay Tufele and Israel Antwine, though they hope to have both on the practice squad.

OLB (5):

  1. Josh Allen
  2. Travon Walker
  3. K'Lavon Chaisson
  4. Da'Shaan Dixon
  5. Jamir Jones

Da'Shaan Dixon is one of two undrafted free agents to make the team this year after none did last season.

ILB (4):

  1. Foyesade Oluokun
  2. Devin Lloyd (R) 
  3. Chad Muma (R)
  4. Shaquille Quarterman

The Jaguars' inside linebacker room consists of two rookies and a third-year player entering Week 1.

CB (6):

  1. Shaquill Griffin
  2. Tyson Campbell 
  3. Darious Williams
  4. Tre Herndon
  5. Chris Claybrooks
  6. Montaric Brown

Montaric Brown, selected in the seventh round, got the nod over sixth-round pick Gregory Junior.

S (5):

  1. Rayshawn Jenkins
  2. Andre Cisco 
  3. Daniel Thomas
  4. Andrew Wingard
  5. Josh Thompson

Undrafted rookie safety Josh Thompson will take Rudy Ford's spot on the defensive and special teams depth chart.

Specialists (4):

  1. K James McCourt
  2. K Jake Verity
  3. P Logan Cooke
  4. LS Ross Matiscik

The Jaguars will enter the week with two kickers, indicating a competition is still brewing before Week 1.

