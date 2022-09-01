Jaguars Announce New Numbers For Andre Cisco, Foyesade Oluokun and More

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced some jersey number changes on Thursday, including changes for a trio of starting defenders.

The following players have changed their jersey numbers:

Safety Andre Cisco: 5 (formerly 38)

Offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen: 70 (formerly 61)

Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun: 23 (formerly 54)

CB Darious Williams: 31 (formerly 21)

WR Tim Jones: 15 (formerly 83)

S Chris Claybrooks: 6 (formerly 27)

K Riley Patterson: 10

RB JaMycal Hasty: 22

WR Kendric Pryor: 14

LB Ty Summers: 54

S Tyree Gillespie

The Jaguars will introduce their new numbers officially on Sept. 11 against the Washington Commanders, a road opener that will see the Jaguars debut the Doug Pederson era.

"I put a lot on the players. I’ve thought about it a lot even back in February and March before the players got in here in April like how are they going to view me, how are they going to see me, what kind of leader am I, and I think right away they saw the type of coach that I am and hopefully a high-character person that they saw, a guy they could trust, and they really embraced that," Pederson said this week. "Then it goes back on the player. The players have to buy into what we’re bringing as a staff. It carries over into training camp.

"I think they’ve seen how I operate, how I conduct practices, how I conduct meetings. I’m very open with them. I give them a lot of information. I don’t want anyone to fail, so I give them as much information as I can so they can stay up on everything, so I think through all of that, the way I messaged, kind of pick your spots where you want to back off on the guys a little bit and kind of gain their trust from there, you just kind of know that. I think that’s part of the former player, having been in the locker room for 14 seasons and feeling that myself with coaches and being ablet to bring that here, I think they really have worked through it tremendously. Trent mentioned it, I’ll say it, they’re in a good spot mentally and physically right now, locked in and ready to go.”