Jaguars Announce Number Changes for CJ Henderson, 3 Others

Six days before Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback CJ Henderson makes his NFL debut against the Indianapolis Colts, the No. 9 overall pick has gotten an update on his jersey number.

Henderson, who had worn No. 21 for the entirety of training camp, is one of four players who the Jaguars announced Monday would be changing numbers, meaning the CJ Henderson No. 21 jersey will now among the likes of Jalen Ramsey's No. 38 or Allen Robinson's No. 80, which they each wore before donning their official numbers.

Henderson will now wear No. 23, previously worn by second-year running back Ryquell Armstead. Armstead will change to No. 21, making it a direct swap between the two young players.

Rookie long snapper Ross Matiscik will switch from No. 49 to No. 46, which was previously worn by long snapper Matt Orzech. Matiscik, an undrafted rookie free agent from Baylor, defeated Orzech in a compeiution for the long snapper job after Orzech performed in the role for 16 games as a rookie in Jacksonville last season. Matiscik is one of 16 rookies on the 53-man roster and one of four undrafted free agents, joining running back James Robinson, defensive tackle Doug Costin, and cornerback Luq Barcoo.

Finally, fullback Bruce Miller will be switching from No. 43 to No. 49, which was vacated by Matiscik.

Expect for at least two more number changes to come out in the following days with Barcoo and fellow rookie cornerback Chris Claybrooks. Barcoo wore No. 3 and Claybrooks wore No. 7 during training camp due to a lack of numbers available, but each will now be given an official cornerback number now that the roster is trimmed down and numbers have opened up.