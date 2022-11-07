Jaguars Ban Fan, 2 Others After Field-Charging Incident vs. Raiders

The Jacksonville Jaguars ended their losing streak with a 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at home, though the game didn't close without a whole other streak occurring altogether.

During the fourth quarter of the contest, the Raiders were set to punt the ball to Jaguars returner Jamal Agnew when a fan ran onto the field. The fan ran most of the length of the field before being tackled by security and eventually escorted off the field by police.

And on Monday, the Jaguars opted to bring the hammer down on the arrested individual and two others.

"The individual arrested after trespassing onto the field during the Raiders-Jaguars game on Sunday, as well as two accomplices who were also arrested, have been permanently banned by the team from attending sports or entertainment events at TIAA Bank Field and Daily’s Place," the Jaguars said in a statement.

"Second chances will not be given to any individual whose actions at either venue threaten the safety and security of players, performers, officials, employees and fans."

This is the second year in a row where a fan has entered the field of play during a Jaguars home game. Last year, a 53-year-old man in a Trevor Lawrence jersey jumped the barrier and entered the end-zone on a Jaguars scoring play.

The Jaguars are now 2-2 at TIAA Bank Field in 2023. The next time the Jaguars play at home will be in Week 12 when the Jaguars host the Baltimore Ravens on November 27.

Photo: Alex Shepherd