Jaguars-Bills: 5 Players to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars will brave a road trip to a fiery Buffalo atmosphere on Monday night, taking the Buffalo Bills on in primetime in hopes of ending their 0-2 skid.
But which players will determine whether the Jaguars leave Buffalo with their first win of the season? We break it down below.
Travon Walker
The Jaguars have seen some flashes from Travon Walker to start year three, with Walker recording two sacks and several impressive run stops against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.
Walker was slightly less effective in Week 2 despite recording three pressures, with one of his pressures looking like a potential sack before Deshaun Watson broke free.
Playing against another mobile quarterback in Josh Allen, the Jaguars will need Walker to not only be disruptive but also finish on plays in the backfield.
Foye Oluokun
The Bills' offense presents problems for linebackers in several ways. For one, Josh Allen is one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. For two, the Bills have arguably one of the best dual-threat running backs in James Cook.
And finally, the Bills might have the NFL's top tight end duo in Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. The Bills will provide plenty of challenges for the Jaguars' offense in the middle of the field, and the Jaguars will need their elite linebacker to offer some resistance.
Mitch Morse
There are a lot of reasons to think Mitch Morse is a key figure for the Jaguars this week. For one, Morse and Trevor Lawrence are critical to calling the Jaguars' pass-protection. Secondly, the Bills' strength of their defense is in the spine of their defense.
For the Jaguars' passing and running game to thrive, the Jaguars will need Morse to ensure Ed Oliver and the rest of the Bills' interior line don't wreck the Jaguars' game plan.
Tank Bigsby
Travis Etienne had a career game against the Bills in London last year, but it is the Jaguars' other running back who might be able to break the game open. Bigsby didn't get any carries last week after a shoulder injury but he is expected to play this week.
The Jaguars need to do a better job of staying on the field and extending drives, and a tackle-breaker like Bigsby who runs with explosiveness and physicality could be exactly what the offense was missing last week.
Brian Thomas Jr.
The star of the Jaguars' offense over the last two weeks has been rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The No. 23 pick has been one of the NFL's best receivers on a per-target basis and the Bills may not have the horses in the secondary to keep up with Thomas' speed downfield.
The Bills were able to limit Tyreek hill last week in large part because Skylar Thompson couldn't get him the ball, but they won't have that advantage this week.
