Jaguars-Bills: Week 3 Prediction
The Jacksonville Jaguars need this one.
The Jaguars are looking to turn their season around in a hurry, and it starts with Monday Night Football against the 2-0 Buffalo Bills in Week 3.
Not only are the Jaguars 0-2, but they have lost seven of their last eight dating back to the 2023 season. That is tied for the worst record in the NFL in that span and is only matched by the lowly Carolina Panthers. Specifically, the Jaguars have lost each of Trevor Lawrence's last seven starts.
"I don’t let it affect me. I just know it’s a business that is one week—it’s a week-to-week business, and we’ve talked about this a lot. The thing for me too is yes, we’ve got to correct the negatives and the things that are going wrong, but I’ve also got to look at the positive in what’s being put out there," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week.
"I think it’s a different ballgame in Miami, as you guys know, if we don’t fumble on the two-yard line. I think this week, if we get a chance to score and not kick that field goal there, we take the lead and potentially win yesterday’s game despite the mistakes. It’s a little bit of a fine line; I understand that. But we are where we are right now, as you mentioned, 1-7, and it’s something that we’ve just got to focus on Buffalo this week.”
Can the Jaguars reverse their luck this week? We give our official prediction below.
Prediction: Bills 23, Jaguars 16
For the first time this season, I am picking against the Jaguars. I might have picked against them this week even if they didn't start 0-2. But after how the Jaguars have looked the last two weeks, this makes me dig my heels in a bit.
Simply put, I do not know if the Jaguars' offense can keep up with the Bills' and Josh Allen's scoring output.
I do not think the Jaguars' defense will be run through like a hot knife through butter like the Dolphins' defense was against the Bills' offense; in fact, I have plenty of reason to believe the Jaguars' defense can hold their own against Buffalo.
But the Jaguars' offensive issues are not going to go away after one weak. They struggle blocking, they struggle scheming players open, and they struggle even getting out of the huddle in high-leverage situations. Until the Jaguars' offense shows some life, it will be hard to pick them.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.