Jaguars' Brandon Linder Opines on the Prospects of Wearing Shield Helmets

From J.J. Watt to Aaron Donald, various NFL players throughout the league have sounded off on the prospects of potentially wearing face/mouth shield helmets in 2020.

Now, you can include Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder in that group as well, with the veteran offensive lineman discussing the prospects on Wednesday of wearing a shield helmet during the 2020 season to combat the transmission of COVID-19 among players.

Oakley has developed shields for helmets that cover the area over the nose and mouth, while having holes to allow for breathing, as a way to limit the spread COVID-19. The face shields will be recommended but they are not required.

“I’m going to try it. I think I’m going to put it on for one practice and see how it feels, see how it looks and go from there," Linder said Wednesday.

Shields could be especially important for trench players such as Linder due to the simple fact that they are in close proximity to other players for every single game and practice. For offensive and defensive linemen, there is no such thing as social distancing when on the field.

Linder will also have to factor in his own surroundings. The major knock on the face shields has been their restrictiveness, and this likely wouldn't be made any better by the Florida heat.

“Obviously we’ve been socially distancing ourselves. I’ve been taking it seriously. I’ve been talking with the equipment guys about the shield but with as hot it’s been, I don’t know. That’s going to be tough," Linder said.

"In the trenches, you’re just right next you the other guys. You’re exhaling, there’s spit, it’s kind of crazy. I don’t know, we’ll see. I’m going to take a look at it but I don’t know it might be too hot in there to wear it. You’re taking the risk that all the protocols in place are going to try and eliminate having COVID-19 slip through this building. They’ve been doing a good job this far, but I’m going to take a look at it, and we’ll see. I’ve never worn a visor or anything like that and I’ve heard things about the visor being hot in there, so we’ll see.”

Linder is more open to the idea of at least trying the shield helmet than the various players throughout the league who have already dispelled the possibility of wearing a shield helmet. Donald, for example, said Wednesday he isn't interested in the shield.

“Honestly, I probably won’t even put that on,” Donald said Wednesday. “I need air when I’m out there running around and breathing with them long drives and stuff. I feel like, we’re out there; we’re playing up close. There is nothing you can really do. If a guy got it and I tackle the guy, then I probably got it because he is going to be sweating and spitting and slobbering all in my face. So, hopefully these guys are just doing what they need to do. The shield, they say it works, but I don’t really think it would, because the way football is played. Like I just said, that’s on guys doing what they need to do the right way outside of this facility, as long as guys do that, we’ll be fine.”

It remains to be seen just how many players wear the recommended face/mouth shields, but it is understandable why some players, specifically those who play in the trenches and in warmer areas, would have a hard time agreeing to do so. Still, it appears Linder will at least give it a shot as he prepares for an uncertain 2020 season. And he won't be the last one to do so, either.