JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars' Brandon Linder Opines on the Prospects of Wearing Shield Helmets

John Shipley

From J.J. Watt to Aaron Donald, various NFL players throughout the league have sounded off on the prospects of potentially wearing face/mouth shield helmets in 2020. 

Now, you can include Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder in that group as well, with the veteran offensive lineman discussing the prospects on Wednesday of wearing a shield helmet during the 2020 season to combat the transmission of COVID-19 among players.

Oakley has developed shields for helmets that cover the area over the nose and mouth, while having holes to allow for breathing, as a way to limit the spread COVID-19. The face shields will be recommended but they are not required.

“I’m going to try it. I think I’m going to put it on for one practice and see how it feels, see how it looks and go from there," Linder said Wednesday. 

Shields could be especially important for trench players such as Linder due to the simple fact that they are in close proximity to other players for every single game and practice. For offensive and defensive linemen, there is no such thing as social distancing when on the field.

Linder will also have to factor in his own surroundings. The major knock on the face shields has been their restrictiveness, and this likely wouldn't be made any better by the Florida heat.

“Obviously we’ve been socially distancing ourselves. I’ve been taking it seriously. I’ve been talking with the equipment guys about the shield but with as hot it’s been, I don’t know. That’s going to be tough," Linder said. 

"In the trenches, you’re just right next you the other guys. You’re exhaling, there’s spit, it’s kind of crazy. I don’t know, we’ll see. I’m going to take a look at it but I don’t know it might be too hot in there to wear it. You’re taking the risk that all the protocols in place are going to try and eliminate having COVID-19 slip through this building. They’ve been doing a good job this far, but I’m going to take a look at it, and we’ll see. I’ve never worn a visor or anything like that and I’ve heard things about the visor being hot in there, so we’ll see.”

Linder is more open to the idea of at least trying the shield helmet than the various players throughout the league who have already dispelled the possibility of wearing a shield helmet. Donald, for example, said Wednesday he isn't interested in the shield.

“Honestly, I probably won’t even put that on,” Donald said Wednesday. “I need air when I’m out there running around and breathing with them long drives and stuff. I feel like, we’re out there; we’re playing up close. There is nothing you can really do. If a guy got it and I tackle the guy, then I probably got it because he is going to be sweating and spitting and slobbering all in my face. So, hopefully these guys are just doing what they need to do. The shield, they say it works, but I don’t really think it would, because the way football is played. Like I just said, that’s on guys doing what they need to do the right way outside of this facility, as long as guys do that, we’ll be fine.”

It remains to be seen just how many players wear the recommended face/mouth shields, but it is understandable why some players, specifically those who play in the trenches and in warmer areas, would have a hard time agreeing to do so. Still, it appears Linder will at least give it a shot as he prepares for an uncertain 2020 season. And he won't be the last one to do so, either.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Early Reviews From Gardner Minshew on Jay Gruden's Offense Remain Positive

Gardner Minshew has settled into Jay Gruden's offense just fine so far, according to the signal-caller himself.

John Shipley

by

Signman

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 39 and Who Has Donned it Best

Who has been the best No. 39 in Jaguars history? We break it down here, with most consideration given to a recent free safety.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Offensive Line Putting Increased Focus on Penalties

The Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line held some of the most penalized in their position last season.

KassidyHill

‘Try to Be the Best Defensive Player in the League’: Jaguars’ Josh Allen Reflects on Year 2 Mindset

Josh Allen is set to be Jacksonville's franchise defensive player this season, but what are his own goals and expectations for 2020?

John Shipley

Jaguars' Josh Allen Discusses Decision to Bypass Opt Out and Play in 2020

One of Jacksonville's best players, Josh Allen said he had thoughts about opting out this season but his wife helped push him to continue playing.

John Shipley

Jaguars Activate Parry Nickerson From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Jacksonville now has five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after cornerback Parry Nickerson was activated on Wednesday.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Breaks Downs Rookie Additions at Wide Receiver

Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson give Gardner Minshew two more big, athletic and versatile weapons outside, something he is clearly in favor of.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 40 and the Impact of Tommy Bohanon

The best No. 40 in Jaguars history is the last Jaguars fullback to have ever scored in the postseason.

John Shipley

Gardner Minshew on Not Contracting COVID-19, "Brutal" Quarantine and Leading Jaguars During a Pandemic

The Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback was placed on the teams COVID-19 list on Sunday before being activated back to the roster on Tuesday.

KassidyHill

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Optimistic About Progress of TE James O'Shaughnessy

James O'Shaughnessy suffered an ACL injury in Week 5 last year, but head coach Doug Marrone seems to feel good about his recovery process thus far.

John Shipley