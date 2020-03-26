JaguarReport
Jaguars Bring Back Second-Year Wide Receiver Terry Godwin for 2020

John Shipley

A year after spending most of his rookie season on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad, free agent wide receiver Terry Godwin has signed a new deal with the team, bringing him back for 2020.

The Jaguars announced the move on Thursday afternoon.

Godwin was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft after he caught 133 passes for 1,788 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Georgia Bulldogs throughout his college career. He was eventually waived by the Panthers before the 2019 season began. 

Godwin was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad on Sept. 10, 2019. Godwin spent Weeks 2-15 on Jacksonville’s practice squad until being placed on the team’s practice squad reserve/injured list on Dec. 19, 2019.

Godwin is now the seventh free agent the Jaguars have signed this offseason, joining linebacker Joe Schobert, defensive lineman Rodney Gunter, defensive tackle Al Woods, cornerback Rashaan Melvin, defensive end Cassius Marsh, and tight end Tyler Eifert. Godwin is the only free agent addition who spent time previously with the Jaguars. 

Earlier this month, the Jaguars also placed a second-round tender on wide receiver Keelan Cole, keeping the fourth-year wide receiver for 2020. Godwin didn't appear in any games last season, but Cole and other veterans in the locker room often had high praise for his practice habits and his work ethic. 

With Godwin signed, the Jaguars' current roster consists of Godwin, Cole, Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley, DJ Chark, Marqise Lee, Michael Walker, and Charone Peake. Godwin will have a leg up on other wide receiver additions when it comes to making the roster in 2020 thanks to his experience with the coaching staff, but he is still a longshot to make an impact next season.

