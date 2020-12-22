Jaguars' Chris Thompson Reacts to James Robinson Not Making Pro Bowl

James Robinson will not be a rookie Pro Bowler, resulting in teammate Chris Thompson taking to social media to make a case for the undrafted running back.

The general reaction of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back James Robinson not making the AFC's Pro Bowl roster has been one of surprise and disappointment, a feeling that isn't restricted to just followers of the team.

Veteran running back Chris Thompson wasn't too pleased in the snubbing of his rookie teammate either, taking to social media to voice his displeasure in the result.

"James didn’t make the Pro Bowl? Nah man idk what needs to be done but that’s beyond getting snubbed. 4th in the league in scrimmage yards. Smh. Y’all suck whoever 'y’all' are. That’s not right," Thompson tweeted. "Idc what anybody says. I’m hurt bro. That’s life changing and he got robbed. UNDRAFTED ."

"Y’all don’t understand how life changing making a pro bowl is for guys. Especially someone like him," Thompson continued.

Robinson would have been the second rookie in Jaguars history to make a Pro Bowl. Instead, he saw Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, and Josh Jacobs get the nod over him, with Jacobs being the most curious inclusion.

The Illinois State product has carried the ball 240 times for 1,070 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns, along with 49 catches for 344 yards (7.0 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.

Robinson currently ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing attempts and yards from scrimmage, third in rushing yards, and fifth in rushing yards per game. Robinson currently has the second-most scrimmage yards for a rookie in franchise history, passing Maurice Jones-Drew this past weekend when he collected 53 yards and a touchdown catch.

"Right it’s just frustrating to see man and especially for someone like him who truly deserves given the situation we’re also in here," Thompson tweeted.

The Jaguars' entire offense has revolved around Robinson this year and the rookie running back hasn't disappointed. He stepped into Leonard Fournette's role and instantly brought consistency to a position the Jaguars had been searching for answers at for nearly a decade.

Robinson initially was signed to the roster with little recognition but he quickly established himself as the team's top running back in training camp. Robinson performed so well in camp that the Jaguars felt comfortable enough to release Fournette 13 days before Week 1.

"I just think James is the real deal. He’s a legit starting running back in the NFL," Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon said earlier this season.

"The thing I love about James is he doesn’t take – he never has lost yards. He’s always falling forward, he turns what could be 2nd-and-10s into 2nd-and-6s, and those add up over time. He keeps the game in manageable situations, and he’s a special talent. How he fell to out of the draft, I have no clue. We are lucky to have him because he’s one of the better backs in the League.”

Thompson, Glennon, and all other Jaguars coaches and players have been quick to point out how impressed they have been by Robinson's play and demeanor all season long. As a result, it is likely fair to say there are more than a few disappointed members of the team following the Pro Bowl announcements