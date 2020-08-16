Jaguars' Coaches Confident in Improved Depth at Linebacker

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars discovered a problem they had not been forced to face in several years -- no depth at the linebacker position. Not just one of the linebacker positions, but the entire unit overall.

In 2019, a year in which the Jaguars' were second-worst in yards per carry and rushing touchdowns allowed, Jacksonville's defense had a revolving door at linebacker. Jake Ryan was barely able to be on the field, while Myles Jack, Quincy Williams, Najee Goode and D.J. Alexander all joined him on injured reserve by years end.

Once the 2019 season entered its final stretch, the Jaguars were forced to rely upon players like Donald Payne and Austin Calitro at linebacker. While each had their moments, it was clear even before the rash of injuries at the position that the Jaguars' linebacker group had fallen a long way since the days of Telvin Smith and Paul Posluszny.

Jacksonville's attempt to change that narrative in 2020? Add several linebackers via both free agency and the draft, with the hope being improved depth could change the fortunes of the unit. The most significant investment was signing former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert to a five-year, $53.75 million deal, but he is far from the only one.

“I think we’re going to have some solid depth at our linebacker position. It was very important, this offseason, that we go out and we get football players that are very intelligent," Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash said during a video press conference on Friday.

"That’s one thing with this group we’ve got from top to bottom at all positions. They have a very high football IQ and that was something that was very important to us going into this."

Aside from Schobert, the Jaguars have added veteran outside linebacker Cassius Marsh, fourth-round rookie Shaquille Quarterman and undrafted rookie free agent Nate Evans. The rookies have specifically already left their marks on the defense during the early portions of training camp, encouraging signs for Wash and the rest of the Jaguars' staff.

"But talking about Shaq [Shaquille Quarterman] and Nate [Evans], the two young men there, both of them are very intelligent. They’ve done a really nice job of picking up schemes," Wash said. "They’re going to have some busts in that stuff, but they’re two types of guys that when they do bust, they only do it once."

Aside from Quarterman and Evans, the young and developing prospect in the linebacker group is Williams, a third-round selection by the Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft. Williams started eight games as a rookie but it was clear the former Murray State safety was still transitioning to the linebacker position last year. Now, the hope is Williams, who is currently dealing with a core muscle injury, will be able to take a second-year leap.

"And you know, Quincy [Williams] is on the mend, you can kind of see him. The first couple of days he was out here, he was doing well," Wash said. "The second year in the system really helped him, being in it and the reps that he got last year, so he’s definitely ahead of schedule mentally."

Overall, it is clear the Jaguars have at least put the attention into the linebacker position that was made necessary by last year's injuries and overall struggles. Will those additions pay off early in 2020? It remains to be seen, but it is at least clear the Jaguars' coaching staff feels better about the unit than they have in prior years.

“I would say, overall when you talk about depth, this is the best I have felt really since I have been here," head coach Doug Marrone said on Aug. 6.

"We have had, at times, good starters, excellent starters. I think that we have some excellent starters and we have some really good depth, depth that can provide. A lot of times at that position, its tough because sometimes your depth is going to be provided by guys that can play special teams."

Will players like Williams, Quarterman or Evans push for starting jobs in 2020? No. Schobert and Jack are locked in at the starting positions, but the Jaguars' staff can at least feel better knowing they no longer have an abundance of question marks at the positions.

"Right now, I think that I like what I see out there with the starters. I love what I see out of the young guys, whether they have been drafted like Shaq[uille Quarterman] or Nate Evans. The free agent acquisitions have been good," Marrone said.

"They are guys that have been working their butts off to go, and sometimes when you are getting down a roster, you’re like, this is going to be easy. You’re not happy with it, but it’s going to be easy. I think that this is going to be interesting. We’ve got some guys now with depth. I don’t know about pushing for the starting jobs, but I want them to. I think it’s just going to make them better. They’ve got to be ready to go in there and start. As far as, they are picking up what we want to do defensively, going out there. The young guys have been good, the free agent guys have been working their butts off. For all three, I feel really good about where we are there.”