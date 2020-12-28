Jaguars-Colts Week 17 Rematch Flexed to 4:25

Jacksonville will play in a flexed game next Sunday, with their kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts moved from 1 p.m. to 4:25.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have to wait a few extra hours to kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.

As a result of the possession of the AFC South title still being in a tossup between the Colts and the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars' rematch with the Colts from Week 1 has been officially flexed to 4:25 p.m.

Had the Titans won against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the Jaguars and Colts would have kicked-off at 1 p.m. as originally planned. But due to Green Bay dominating the Titans in a 40-14 blowout, the two sides will now meet later in the afternoon.

Jacksonville (1-14) has opened up as -14 point underdogs against Indianapolis (10-5). The Colts are the only team the Jaguars have defeated this season, a 27-20 upset in Jacksonville in Week 1 on Sept. 13.

But since then, the Jaguars have endured the longest losing streak in franchise history, fired their general manager, and have completely shuffled the quarterback room. Now, the Jaguars are owners of the No. 1 overall pick, while the Colts are still fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

The Jaguars also beat the Colts in Week 17 last year, though that game was in Jacksonville. Now, the Jaguars will have to try to find a way to get a road victory in what is likely head coach Doug Marrone's final game at the helm of the franchise.

"We can fight for so long and then we just have to continue and get 60 minutes out of it. We have one more game left. Like I told the team, I told them after the game 2020’s been s*****. We all know that," Marone said following Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

"I said but the way I look at it is we have ourselves a game starting in 2021, so let’s make this change. Let’s just change this thing. I think these guys, they care about each other in the locker room. They’re consoling each other. It’s difficult, but again, you’re not getting a lot of people pointing fingers. You’re not getting people that want to pick themselves out of the game. You’re getting guys that are going in there and trying. We’re just not making plays and at the end of the day, we’re not playing well enough. That’s on all of us.”