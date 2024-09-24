Jaguars' Defensive Star Injured Against Bills
The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered an embarrassing defeat Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. It was more than the 47-10 score. The Jaguars managed just under 250 total yards of offense. They gave up 388 yards.
The well-documented strategy the Jaguars spent the entire week concocting for the Bills -- up-tempo, longer drives, and explosive plays, rendered useless against the Bills' high-powered attack that saw them score on every drive until they finally punted in the fourth quarter.
On the first drive, the Bills scored a touchdown. It wasn't the the even the worst thing to happen for the Jaguars. Cornerback Jarrian Jones, who so admirably stepped up in the wake of a battered and thin cornerback room, went down with a shoulder injury. He was quickly ruled out.
Head coach Doug Pederson said after the game that it was too soon to know anything about Jones' injury, along with those suffered by his teammates.
"Yeah, we'll know more. You know, Jarrian's shoulder, [Foye Oluokun's] foot, [Gabe Davis] came out late with a shoulder that he injured last week," Pederson said. "So all things that I just don't know the status. I just know they were hurt and didn't go back in the game. So we'll figure out that as the week goes."
Defensive backs Tyson Campbell and Darnell Savage, two of the team's best, have already been the story on the injury front. Ronald Darby and Montaric Brown have had to step up, and Christian Braswell was a gameday elevation that saw more playing time against the Bills due to Jones' injury.
The Bills' passing attack exploded. Quarterback Josh Allen was 23 of 30 for 263 yards and four touchdowns. Just about everyone was catching Allen touchdowns, too.
Wide receiver Khalil Shakir (six receptions, 72 yards) had a touchdown. Tight end Dalton Kincaid (three receptions, 41 yards) had one touchdown. Ty Johnson and rookie Keon Coleman each caught a touchdown, too.
The Jaguars seem to be running out of viable options to bolster their hampered cornerback room. They face an elite AFC South rival next week, the Houston Texans. The Texans are coming off a defeat and will be at home, boasting a dangerous passing attack.
The Jaguars must find answers or they will face the very real possibility of an 0-4 start.
