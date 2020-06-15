Jaguars DJ Chark, Gardner Minshew, Chris Conley Take Field to Workout

It hasn't exactly been a normal offseason for NFL quarterbacks and wide receivers who want to attempt to get on the same page ahead of the 2020 season, but players are still finding ways to take the field together to build chemistry.

According to an Instagram Stories post from Jacksonville Jaguars WR DJ Chark, several of the Jaguars' top quarterbacks and wideouts took part in field workouts together on Monday. Seen in the video posted by Chark are Gardner Minshew II, Chris Conley, Josh Dobbs, and several others.

Considering most Jaguars players have not been in Jacksonville during the offseason and restrictions on large gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there hadn't been much documentation of the Jaguars offense taking the field to workout together in recent months. But with Minshew entering his first season as the team's full-time starting quarterback, and with the Jaguars transitioning to a new offensive scheme under first-year coordinator Jay Gruden, it was pertinent for the team's skill players to eventually get some reps in.

In fact, Minshew even told local media a few weeks ago that it was his plan to get the receivers and himself together to practice as soon as it was possible so they could continue to grow comfortable with each other and hone their timing and cohesiveness.

"I’ve been talking to the receivers, and everybody. We’re working on being back in Jacksonville soon, we’ll be able to get some field work there. We’ve been doing some players only walk throughs virtually that have been helping guys learn and also just getting us together. Then, moving forward we’re also going to try and get together a little bit more before camp to kind of get what reps we can, while being safe and smart," Minshew said on May 28.

Minshew was also seen working out with Dobbs earlier this month at Six Points Jacksonville, a quarterback training facility.

For the Jaguars to improve upon last year's 6-10 record, they will need Minshew and his top targets to integrate themselves into the offense as quickly as possible. Jacksonville finished just 26th in points per game in 2019, so the most obvious way for them to find more wins would be to simply field a more effective offense.

Today's workouts are only a small step toward accomplishing any goals the Jaguars have offensively, but it is at least a step in the right direction in terms of building chemistry, something the offense wasn't able to have last season due to the revolving door of quarterbacks.

“Yeah, I think it’s huge. I think you get to build those relationships, get a lot more timing with those guys. You can get to know what they like, and they kind of get to know what I like and build that trust there," Minshew said on May 28. "I’m very excited for that. And even just now, being able to have those conversations with them -- them being the receivers, tight ends, running backs, and linemen -- I think that’s already given us a leg up from last year.”