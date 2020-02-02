Jaguars DL Calais Campbell Named 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The Jacksonville Jaguars wouldn't be snubbed of this one. At the end of an otherwise tough Saturday, Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell took home one of the greatest honors in all of football by winning the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

“Calais Campbell’s impact extends far beyond the field, into communities throughout Phoenix, Jacksonville and beyond,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “During his 12 seasons in the league, he has been a tremendous role model for the youth he serves through his CRC Foundation and is incredibly deserving of the league’s most prestigious honor.”

In the same night Jaguars legend Tony Boselli was kept out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and rookies Josh Allen and Gardner Minshew II were shut out of rookie of year honors, Campbell won some hardware for Duval thanks to the example he has set on and off the field.

Campbell is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro player, making the Pro Bowl each year of his three-career with the Jaguars.

Throughout the year, Campbell gave back to the local community through an initiative called Calais Campbell’s Season of Giving, a program where he was able to use his in-game stats as a way to raise money.

"With regard to Calais Campbell’s Season of Giving, his final contributions during the season included $80K to four organizations, one representing each month of the 2019 season. These included Feeding Northeast Florida (September), the Clara White Mission (October) the Wounded Warrior Project (November) and The United Way of Northeast Florida (December)," the Jaguars said.

"Prior to the return to his hometown when the Jaguars faced the Broncos on Sept. 29, Campbell donated an additional $5,000 each to several Denver-based charities: the Beckwourth Outdoor Education, Denver Police Athletic League, Hiawatha Davis Rec Center (where he spent time as a kid) and the Rose Andom Center. That brought his entire Season of Giving to $100K.

"With regard to the Jaguars Foundation, Calais gave considerably of his time and talents to our local community including hosting 250 kids for a youth football and STEM class, visiting local military installations during Salute to Service week or making speaking appearances at local schools."

Campbell is one of the most respected players not only in Jacksonville but in the whole league. He served as a mentor for Jacksonville's younger defensive players in 2019 and is seen as the elder statesman of the Jaguars' young locker room. This was the third time he was nominated for the Walter Payton award after being nominated twice with the Arizona Cardinals.