Jaguars DL Dawuane Smoot Confirms He Tore Achilles vs. Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost one of their best defenders for the rest of the season as they continue to fight for a playoff spot, with Dawuane Smoot confirming on Christmas Eve that he suffered a torn Achilles on Thursday Night Football vs. the New York Jets.

"The results of an MRI confirmed that I tore my Achilles in Thursday Night's game vs. the Jets," Smoot said. "I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a postseason berth, but I'm proud of the work we have done as a team to put ourselves in a position to play meaningful football at this point in the season. I plan to be there for my teammates and support them as we work toward finishing strong.

"To the fans, I appreciate all the support and all the messages that I've received in the last 24 hours. It truly means a lot to both me and my family. I'm confident I'll attack my rehab and come back from this stronger and be ready for more football in 2023."

Smoot's injury is a significant blow considering he is second on the team in pressures, fourth in quarterback hits, first in sacks, and second in pass-rush win rate. He has recorded five sacks in each of the last four seasons, recording 22.5 sacks in that span and often looking like Jacksonville's most consistent pass-rusher.

This is the second year in a row a Jaguars player has suffered a non-contact torn Achilles at MetLife, with James Robinson sustaining the same injury in Week 16 a year ago.