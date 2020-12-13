Jaguars' Doug Costin Among PFF's Highest-Graded Rookie Defenders Entering Week 14

The undrafted rookie has made a big impact at defensive tackle for the Jaguars, making himself one of the more pleasant surprises of the 2020 season for the squad.

Jacksonville's 2020 season has been highlighted by the play of undrafted rookie running back James Robinson on offense -- and for good reason. The rookie phenom has been one of the most productive running backs in the NFL this season. But he is far from the only undrafted rookie making an impact for the Jaguars this year.

A number of undrafted rookies made the Jaguars' roster in 2020, including defensive tackle Doug Costin. After an impressive career at the University of Miami (Ohio), Costin made a number of plays in training camp and has slowly but surely earned more snaps as the season has gone on.

Costin eventually overtook Taven Bryan as the team's starting three-technique and he has drawn rave reviews from the coaching staff throughout the season. Costin has fans far outside Jacksonville, too, with Pro Football Focus having Costin as their third highest-graded rookie defender through the NFL's first 13 weeks.

One of the two players he trails is Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick and the highest-drafted defender in 2020.

Costin has gotten the start over Bryan at defensive tackle each week since Week 9, sans a Week 10 game that Costin missed due to a concussion. He made his first start against the Houston Texans in Week 9 and since then hasn't looked back.

"I definitely love what I saw from him. I saw a player that was able to make plays, play square to the football, had good control over the line of scrimmage," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said after Week 9. "For a guy starting his first game, I thought he played well. He’s been productive, we’ve seen that. I think with the amount of snaps, we still had the same production, which is good."

In eight games this year Costin has recorded 21 tackles, one tackle for loss, six pressures, and two pass deflections. He has been consistently disruptive in the middle of the defense despite playing just 272 defensive snaps (32%).

Costin is fresh off one of his best games, a performance against the Minnesota Vikings in which he recorded a career-high five tackles and recorded the third-best PFF grade of his career.

"I like the rotation. Those guys are making plays and they continue to have it. Doug [Costin] had five tackles and a batted ball and a sack, so he’s been playing at a good level for us," Marrone said Monday.