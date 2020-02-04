JaguarReport
Jaguars DT Carl Davis Suspended for First 4 Games of 2020 Season

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Carl Davis was already slated to become a free agent this March, and now it looks as if he will have to miss some time in 2020 as well. 

The NFL said Tuesday that Davis, who has been in the NFL since 2015, would be suspended for the first four games of the 2020 season. The suspension is a result of a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy. 

Davis' contract with the Jaguars will end when the new league year begins in March. He is eligible to participate in all preseason games and practices, the NFL said. 

Davis signed with the Jaguars as a free agent last November after Jacksonville defensive tackle Marcell Dareus sustained a core muscle injury in Week 7. Dareus was on injured reserve for the rest of the season and Davis appeared in two games, recording one tackle. Davis played one game for the Indianapolis Colts earlier in 2019.

Davis, a 2015 third-round draft selection out of Iowa, played 28 games in three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens. He started 12 games and recorded 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and three pass deflections. 

In 2018, Davis played in five games for the Cleveland Browns, but only recorded one tackle. 

Davis being suspended for the first four games of the season should not impact Jacksonville much considering his deal is up in March and the Jaguars don't have any real need to resign him. Instead, the team will likely add external options to bolster its interior line.

