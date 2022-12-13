Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 14?

What kind of boost do Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense get for their Week 14 win over the Titans?

Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers.

So, where do the Jaguars land after their 36-22 blowout of the Tennessee Titans? We break it down below.

Overall

In terms of overall ranking, the Jaguars are the No. 18 team in Football Outsiders' DVOA rankings. They were No. 24 last week.

In terms of DVOA, the Jaguars are the No. 13 offense, the No. 28 defense, and the No. 13 special teams unit.

Offense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 13

Passing DVOA: No. 8

Rushing DVOA: No. 22

EPA/Play: No. 10

Success rate: No. 7

Dropback EPA: No. 7

Dropback success rate: No. 5

Rushing EPA: No. 25

Rushing success rate: No. 21

Defense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 28

Pass DVOA: No. 30

Rush DVOA: No. 16

EPA/Play: No. 22

Success rate: No. 24

Dropback EPA: No. 27

Dropback success rate: No. 26

Rushing EPA: No. 11

Rushing success rate: No. 14

Trevor Lawrence

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DYAR: No. 10

DVOA: No. 11

QBR: No. 13

Effective yards: No. 10

Completion %: No. 12

TD%: No. 16

INT%: No. 5

Y/A: No. 18

AY/A: No. 11

NY/A: No. 13

ANY/A: No. 10

Sack%: No. 7

EPA/play: No. 10

CPOE: No. 5

Success rate: No. 13